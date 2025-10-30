Wilson Ricks & Killian Daly

In a policy corner that rarely makes headlines but shapes billions in capital allocation, this Volts conversation tackles a fight over the credibility of corporate “100% clean energy” claims — and the future of renewable energy certificates (RECs).

What happens when standards written for the early-solar era collide with AI-era megawatt-hungry data centers and industrial load growth?

Host: David Roberts

Guests: Wilson Ricks (Princeton) & Killian Daly (EnergyTag)

Roberts convenes two architects of the next-gen Greenhouse Gas Protocol update to unpack why corporate clean-power claims are about to get harder — and why that’s a feature, not a bug. This is the political economy of energy transparency: the end of “RECs as PR” and the rise of hour-by-hour accountability.

Overview

Wilson Ricks and Killian Daly aren’t pundits; they’re inside the rule-writing machine — sitting on the technical working group updating Scope 2 emissions rules. The episode explores:

Why hourly energy matching is replacing annual RECs

Why geography matters — electrons need to be real, not vibes

The coming end of using Icelandic hydro to “greenwash” Virginia data centers

How legacy nuclear & hydro will be treated as shared public assets

Why the tech giants’ “100% renewable” badges are about to get audited by physics

Their argument is simple: clean-energy accounting must behave like energy systems do. Time, place, and physical reality matter.

Three Main Takeaways

1. Hourly + Locational Matching Will Redefine “Clean Power”

No more claiming solar at midnight or buying RECs from cheap remote hydro. Companies will need to match electricity consumption hour-by-hour on their own grid, pushing markets toward firm clean energy, storage, and demand response.

Ricks frames it bluntly: If everyone can call themselves 100% clean, the term ceases to mean anything. These revisions restore competitive differentiation and credibility — and begin aligning voluntary markets with grid physics rather than marketing decks.

2. This Will Force Real Procurement — Not Marketing

Daly notes today’s loophole economy allows data centers to burn gas at home and buy clean attributes elsewhere. That stops. Big buyers will need firm, local, round-the-clock clean electrons — or admit progress instead of perfection.

Yes, it raises costs and complexity. But as both guests argue, decarbonization was never supposed to be a bulk-solar sticker program. The winners will be the companies who build the energy system of the future, not the ones who arbitrage paperwork.

3. Legacy Hydro & Nuclear Go to the Public, Not Corporations

A major shift: legacy public hydro and nuclear can no longer be monopolized by a single corporate buyer to declare “100% clean.” The new “standard supply service” concept allocates those zero-carbon electrons equitably across ratepayers.

This closes a perennial loophole where the cheapest, oldest clean megawatts — already paid off by the public — suppressed REC pricing and distorted investment signals. The rule lifts the floor and forces new clean generation to be built.

Other Topics of Note

Grandfathering of older PPAs is likely — but with disclosure

Smaller companies may delay hourly matching to avoid admin burden

Corporate climate targets may “drop” overnight when rules tighten — a communications challenge, not a policy flaw

Consequential accounting (true emissions impact) will remain separate from inventory accounting until rigor catches up

One important philosophical line emerges: truth now beats optics now — because energy credibility will matter more than claims.

Conclusion

This episode feels like the bridge between the wind-and-solar procurement era and the clean-firm-power era. Corporate energy buyers wanted a badge; the next chapter demands a backbone — and a balance sheet ready for firm power, transmission, storage, and grid-responsiveness.

The takeaway for energy insiders: voluntary markets are maturing into grid-relevant markets. The era of “we bought RECs, therefore we’re clean” is ending. The era of physical clean power — delivered where and when you use it — is beginning.

