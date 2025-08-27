For centuries, the strength of free-market capitalism lay in its simplicity: risk and reward were borne by the same actor. If you invested wisely, you reaped the benefits; if you overextended, you bore the cost. This accountability is what built nations, fueled innovation, and kept government and private industry at arm’s length.

But in the rush to embrace the so-called "AI revolution," that balance has been shattered. Artificial Intelligence data centers—those sprawling concrete temples of servers and cooling pipes—are not being built on free-market principles. They are being constructed on the backs of taxpayers, shielded by lawmakers, and sustained by subsidies and bailouts that would make even the most hardened central planner blush.

The rise of AI data centers is not just a technological trend—it is the end of the free market as we know it.

Subsidies Masquerading as Innovation

On paper, these data centers represent private investment. Tech titans announce billion-dollar projects with great fanfare: promises of “smart jobs,” “21st-century infrastructure,” and “digital competitiveness.” Governors and mayors line up to cut ribbons, touting their state’s role in “the future of AI.”

But peel back the press releases, and you find a familiar pattern: public subsidies greasing the wheels. States hand out tax abatements for decades at a time. Cities provide free land or taxpayer-funded infrastructure improvements. Utilities strike sweetheart deals that shift the cost of new power plants onto ratepayers.

This is not innovation—it is industrial welfare. A true free market would let AI companies bear their own costs. Instead, taxpayers are underwriting both the front-end development and the back-end operating costs of projects that primarily serve private shareholders.

The Water and Power Dilemma

The most glaring example of this market distortion comes with utilities. AI data centers are voracious consumers of both power and water. To cool racks of processors that run 24/7, they require millions of gallons of water annually. To run their AI models, they demand power at scales comparable to entire mid-sized cities.

Instead of requiring AI firms to account for these needs through private market solutions, governments allow them to tap into public resources at artificially suppressed rates. Utilities—often monopolies regulated by the state—bend their long-term planning not to the needs of residents, but to the demands of a handful of tech companies.

The result? Rate hikes for families, farmers, and small businesses. Water rationing for communities during droughts. And, inevitably, overbuilt infrastructure that taxpayers must maintain long after the tech companies have wrung out their profits and moved on to greener pastures.

In a functioning free market, the consumer of scarce resources should pay the market price. In today’s AI data-center economy, consumers lobby government for subsidies, and government forces the public to absorb the tab.

Bailouts for Miscalculated Hopes

Even worse than subsidies are the bailouts. When AI data centers miscalculate their power needs—or when energy markets turn volatile—taxpayers are once again called upon to shoulder the burden.

We’ve seen public-private partnerships overshoot before: ethanol plants that couldn’t cover their inputs, wind farms that underestimated transmission costs, solar firms that folded after subsidy cliffs expired. But with AI data centers, the stakes are far higher. The demand curves are unpredictable, the resource intensity enormous, and the political pressure immense.

And so, instead of letting the market discipline these projects, we see utilities, regulators, and legislators stepping in with emergency funding, rate restructuring, or outright bailouts. Failure is socialized. Success is privatized.

That is not capitalism. That is cronyism.

Public–Private Partnerships: Centralized Control by Another Name

Politicians defend this arrangement under the banner of “public–private partnerships” (PPPs). They argue that such collaborations bring together the best of both worlds: the efficiency of private enterprise and the stability of public support.

But let’s be honest: PPPs are simply a modern euphemism for centralized control. They allow government to dictate terms of infrastructure while shielding private companies from the consequences of risk. They give corporations access to public resources without accountability. And they create a revolving door of influence, where regulators become consultants, consultants become lobbyists, and lobbyists become legislators.

The danger of PPPs is not just their inefficiency—it is their permanence. Once entrenched, these partnerships write their advantages into law. Tax exemptions, zoning favors, and liability shields are codified in statutes. What began as a temporary “partnership” becomes permanent preferential treatment.

This is how free markets die: not with an overt nationalization, but with the quiet entrenchment of favoritism.

Legislating Immunity

The most ominous trend of all is the new wave of legislation designed not to regulate AI data centers, but to protect them. Instead of laws ensuring transparency, accountability, or market discipline, lawmakers are passing bills that shield these projects from lawsuits, insulate them from community pushback, and preemptively bail them out from bad press or financial miscalculations.

Think about that for a moment: we are writing into law the principle that failure is not only acceptable, but guaranteed to be covered by the public purse. If a data center uses too much water, the law shields them. If a blackout occurs, ratepayers foot the bill. If the market turns against them, government finds another subsidy program.

The free market thrives on failure. Bad ideas must collapse to make room for better ones. By insulating AI data centers from failure, we are short-circuiting capitalism itself.

Data as the New Centralized Currency

At its core, this is not just about water, power, or subsidies. It is about data. These centers are the new banks of the digital age, hoarding the personal, financial, and behavioral information of billions of people. And just as the banking sector has grown intertwined with government, so too will AI data centers.

Already, we see governments turning to these corporations for everything from law enforcement to education to public health. Contracts for security, monitoring, and “community engagement” are awarded not to local businesses, but to AI firms with vast computational resources. Our very way of life is being underwritten by data giants operating with taxpayer support.

When data becomes currency, and government outsources its role to private monopolies subsidized by public dollars, the notion of a free market becomes laughable. We are living in a centrally managed economy, with data as the new unit of control.

A Future of Dependency

The consequences of this shift are profound. Local communities, once able to chart their own economic futures, now find themselves dependent on the whims of tech companies. If a data center decides to leave, entire towns collapse. If an AI firm renegotiates its tax agreement, city budgets implode. If the grid can’t handle the demand, ordinary citizens pay the price.

This is not resilience. It is fragility. It is dependency by design. And it is the polar opposite of what free markets are meant to provide.

The Free Market Alternative

There is a better way. A truly free-market approach would require AI companies to internalize their own costs. That means paying full freight for water and electricity. It means building or financing their own infrastructure. It means bearing the risk of miscalculation and enjoying the reward of efficiency.

If AI is truly the transformative force its proponents claim, then it should be able to stand on its own. If it requires endless subsidies, sweetheart deals, and taxpayer bailouts, then perhaps it is not yet ready to dominate our economic landscape.

The free market does not fear innovation—it fears protectionism. And right now, AI data centers are being protected from the very discipline that would either make them sustainable or expose them as unsustainable.

Conclusion: Rescuing Ethical Capitalism Before It’s Too Late

Artificial Intelligence may very well reshape industries, redefine productivity, and alter human life in ways we can scarcely imagine. But the way we are building its infrastructure is not capitalism—it is corporatism, central planning, and socialized risk wrapped in the glossy marketing of “innovation.”

If we continue down this path, we will wake up in a world where the free market no longer exists—not because it was overthrown, but because it was quietly strangled by subsidies, partnerships, and legislation that insulated favored players from competition.

The rise of AI data centers is not just an economic development—it is a warning. Free-market capitalists must reclaim the principles of risk, accountability, and competition before they are lost to a future where government and corporate monopolies decide not only what we buy, but what we believe, how we live, and what freedoms we retain.

The time to act is now. Because once centralized power takes root, history shows us it rarely gives it back.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

