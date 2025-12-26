This episode of Volts is a deliberate swerve away from clean-energy wonkery into something even more upstream: why people believe what they believe, why “more facts” so often fails, and what (if anything) can pull a democracy out of an epistemic tailspin.

David Roberts frames the conversation as a continuation of his long-running concern about “post-truth politics” and the “epistemic crisis,” then introduces political scientist Samuel Bagg’s core provocation: the crisis is not mainly a shortage of fact-checking or better media literacy—it’s an identity problem.

If beliefs are anchored in social identity, then “epistemic solutions” that treat people as independent little truth-machines will keep bouncing off the hull.

Roberts plays the role of energized guide—equal parts interviewer and essayist—setting up the terrain with clear stakes and frequent paraphrases that keep the listener oriented. Bagg, a University of South Carolina political scientist and author of The Dispersion of Power: A Critical Realist Theory of Democracy, brings the episode’s philosophical spine: humans are limited cognitive agents, our perception is “bias all the way down,” and most of what we “know” is inherited through trust networks rather than personally verified evidence.

The conversation revolves around a few linked ideas:

Reasoning is not just flawed at the final step (where we argue consciously); it’s filtered earlier—through attention, salience, memory, and perception itself.

Truth-tracking is largely collective , not individual: science, journalism, and legal reasoning work (imperfectly) because they are structured to correct individual limitations over time.

The epistemic crisis is trust erosion : institutions still have truth-tracking procedures, but fewer people accept them as legitimate authorities.

Identity beats argument : trust decisions are shaped by social identity—often “who are my people?”—more than deliberative evaluation of evidence.

The path forward is identity-conscious politics, including organizing and shared experience, not just better messaging.

“More information” is often the wrong lever because the real lever is trust—and trust is identity-shaped.

One of the strongest contributions of this episode is the way it demystifies how ordinary people actually form beliefs. Bagg’s point lands with force: no individual can personally audit the evidence base for modern life, especially modern politics. So we outsource. We choose sources. We choose authorities.

Then we rationalize those choices as if they were purely evidence-driven. Roberts pushes this repeatedly—almost hammering the nail to make sure it stays in the wood: the bulk of what you believe isn’t the product of private investigation; it’s the product of social trust. That reframes misinformation as less about “bad facts” and more about bad routing—who information is traveling through and why those channels feel emotionally credible. The episode’s quiet gut-punch is the idea of “epistemic luck”: many people hold accurate beliefs not because they’re smarter, but because they’re socially situated in networks that tend to trust institutions with truth-tracking procedures.

The episode makes a persuasive case that truth-finding is a team sport—and that’s both the strength and vulnerability of science, journalism, and academia.

Roberts and Bagg converge on a view that will annoy both cynics and individualist “super-reasoner” types: good reasoning is an achievement, rarely solitary, and usually institutional. Science works not because scientists are saints, but because the process is designed to catch errors, pressures, and blind spots over time.

Journalism and legal reasoning can play similar roles on different time scales and with different constraints. But the vulnerability is obvious: if the public no longer trusts the institution, the institution’s procedural advantages don’t matter. Roberts also flags the feedback loop: less trust leads to fewer resources and less legitimacy, which can degrade performance, which then justifies more distrust. The conversation doesn’t pretend institutions are flawless; it insists the relevant question is comparative: what alternative has better correction mechanisms? That’s a serious standard, and it’s where a lot of “they betrayed us” narratives quietly fail.

“Changing minds” is better understood as “changing identities,” which is why organizing and shared experience show up as the practical endgame.

This is the episode’s most actionable—and most daunting—argument. If beliefs are anchored in identity, then persuasion-by-facts has a ceiling.

Bagg offers a more realistic spectrum: you don’t always have to “rebuild someone from the brainstem” into a brand-new identity, but you do have to shift the meaning of the identities they already have—make certain identities more salient, reinterpret what they imply, and reconnect them to truth-tracking institutions. Roberts adds the vivid language: shared struggle, shared wins, “getting in rooms,” doing things together—because deep identity shifts tend to come from emotional and social experience, not white papers.

The labor/union example functions less as nostalgia and more as a demonstration of mechanism: collective action creates belonging, belonging creates trust, and trust changes what information feels credible. Even Roberts’ climate example lands cleanly here: the best way to change a hard skeptic isn’t debate; it’s getting them involved in a shared project where their identity begins to shift—and only then do “facts” re-sort in their mind.

Other Topics of Note

The “institutions betrayed us” objection gets treated as real—but not decisive. Bagg acknowledges failures and bias, but refuses to accept that flaw equals disqualification. He distinguishes between blind trust and critical trust, and stresses that conspiracy ecosystems can be internally consistent if you discount mainstream sources heavily enough.

A smart tension emerges about truth and identity: Roberts worries that truth-tracking institutions are, by nature, corrosive to tribal identity because they constantly revise conclusions. Bagg responds that identities can form around holding truths lightly, and that commitment doesn’t require absolutism.

The right-wing organizing point is a strong late-episode turn. Roberts notes that identity-building tactics are ideologically portable and often well-funded on the right. Bagg agrees: organizing is not inherently “for good.” That admission makes the episode feel less like moral performance and more like strategic clarity.

Conclusion

This is a dense episode that still manages to be listenable because Roberts is doing real-time translation—summarizing, clarifying, and pushing for practical implications. If you’re expecting energy transition talk, you’ll get a philosophy-of-democracy detour instead—but it’s a detour that explains why so many energy and climate debates get stuck in the mud: the argument is rarely about the argument.

The show’s big gift is the unromantic framing: you can’t fact-check your way out of an identity war at national scale. If you want healthier public reasoning, you have to build social conditions where trusting truth-tracking institutions becomes an attractive part of who people are.

