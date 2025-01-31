In 1984, while Ronald Reagan was securing a landslide reelection and Apple introduced the Macintosh, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) last updated the state’s primary oil and gas waste regulations. Now, four decades later, the RRC is revisiting these rules to better align them with modern industry practices and rising demands for stronger environmental protections.

Oil and gas extraction methods have evolved dramatically since the 1980s. Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling have sparked a production boom, significantly increasing both the volume and complexity of waste generated. This waste includes drilling fluids, fracking chemicals, and produced water—all of which, if mishandled, pose serious risks to soil, water, and public health.

While most oil and gas wastes are exempt from federal hazardous waste laws under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, states maintain broad authority to regulate their disposal and management. In Texas, the RRC oversees this responsibility. However, increasing environmental concerns and evolving industry practices have driven calls for regulatory updates, resulting in the recent revisions in the RRC’s rules.

Key Changes in the New Rules

The new rules, published in the Texas Administrative Code (“TAC”) on January 3, 2025, reflect a multiyear effort by the RRC to modernize waste management, encourage and expand recycling, and strengthen groundwater protections. These changes aim to balance industry needs with environmental stewardship, though their impact will depend on implementation and enforcement when they take effect on July 1, 2025.

Oil and Gas Waste Pits and Produced Water Recycling Pits (16 TAC §§ 4.113-114). A major change consolidates provisions from Statewide Rule 8 (“Disposal of Oil and Gas Waste”) and Rule 57 (“Produced Water Recycling”) into a new subchapter. Key updates include: Authorization for certain pits (e.g., reserve and mud circulation pits) to operate without a specific RRC permit, with new registration requirements. Updated standards for pit liners, groundwater monitoring, and closure procedures. Stricter location restrictions, construction standards, and closure requirements for produced water recycling pits.

Produced Water Recycling (16 TAC § 4.112). One of the most significant shifts is facilitating produced water recycling. Operators can recycle produced water for reuse in drilling, fracking, and completion operations without requiring an RRC permit. However, they must still meet specific design, groundwater monitoring, and siting requirements. This change reflects growing interest in recycling as a solution to mitigate environmental risks, especially in areas like the Permian Basin, where seismicity concerns are increasing.

Transportation of Oil and Gas Waste (16 Tex. Admin. §§ 4.190-195). The new rules introduce enhanced accountability for waste transportation. Notable provisions include: Detailed manifests for waste characterization. Special waste authorizations. Enhanced recordkeeping for waste haulers, improving tracking and compliance.

Public Participation (16 Tex. Admin. § 4.125). To boost transparency and public involvement, the new rules require that affected individuals and entities be notified about permit applications for waste facility construction. The notice must include details about the application, the protest process, and the location of the proposed facility. Notices must be sent via registered or certified mail, and recipients have 30 days to protest. If a protest is filed, the applicant must respond within 30 days. If no protests are received, the permit may be issued. Protests may lead to a hearing, with notice given to all affected parties.

Recycling Drill Cuttings (16 Tex. Admin. §§ 4.301-302)

The rules aim to promote recycling of drill cuttings for beneficial use. Operators must comply with specific treatment and recycling requirements. The Commission may approve permits for using treated drill cuttings in commercial products like lease pads or roads, provided the products meet engineering standards, ensure public safety, and avoid water pollution.

Reactions to the New Rules

The revisions have sparked mixed reactions. For the oil and gas industry, the rules provide much-needed clarity, particularly on produced water recycling and waste transportation. However, many changes merely codify existing practices—like new registration requirements for certain pits—so their day-to-day impact may be minimal. That said, the ability to recycle produced water presents an opportunity for operators to reduce disposal costs and environmental impacts, especially in areas with limited disposal well capacity.

Environmental groups and landowners, however, view the revisions as insufficient. While the new rules offer clearer guidance on waste management and promote recycling, critics argue they fall short in addressing critical environmental issues. Concerns include a lack of more stringent regulations on pit liners, groundwater monitoring, and disposal in sensitive areas. Environmental advocates are also frustrated by the RRC’s decision not to require operators to notify landowners about waste disposal activities on their property. Despite these concerns, the RRC maintains it lacks the statutory authority to require such notifications or consent.

Practical Considerations for Landowners

Landowners whose properties are affected by oil and gas operations may need to take proactive steps to protect their interests. Since mandatory landowner notification is not required, surface owners should negotiate specific lease provisions, such as:

Restrictions on the types of waste disposed of on their land.

Designated disposal locations and management methods.

Operator notification before disposal activities—or even consent for certain types of waste disposal.

Landowners may also seek additional safeguards, such as stricter pit liner requirements, enhanced groundwater monitoring, or more comprehensive closure plans for waste pits.

Looking Ahead

The RRC’s overhaul of its oil and gas waste management regulations marks a significant step toward modernizing Texas’s regulatory framework in response to changing industry practices and environmental concerns. However, the real impact of these revisions will depend on how they are implemented and enforced when they take effect on July 1, 2025. Stakeholders—from industry operators to environmental advocates—should carefully consider the potential implications. For landowners, consulting legal counsel may be wise to ensure their interests are protected under the new rules. These final regulations could shape Texas’s oil and gas industry and environmental stewardship for years to come.

Analysis by Jordan Rodriguez of the National Law Review. Rodriguez brings deep expertise in navigating complex environmental and regulatory issues, offering strategic counsel to a diverse clientele, including public and private company clients, private equity firms, and government agencies.

Jordan served as a trusted advisor to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, playing a pivotal role in shaping environmental policy initiatives. He also worked closely with state and federal agencies to influence regulations and reduce regulatory burdens on businesses. Additionally, Jordan served as senior environmental counsel at a Fortune 500 company, further honing his skills in managing complex environmental challenges at the state, federal, and international levels.

