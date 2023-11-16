Summit Carbon Solutions Concludes Iowa Utilities Board Headings for CO2 Pipeline
Summit says the project will provide enhanced economic opportunities across the Midwest.
Summit Carbon Solutions announces the conclusion of the Iowa Utilities Board public hearings, a significant event in the progress of the transformative pipeline project.
This series of hearings, which extended over 25 days in eight weeks, represent a critical step forward in realizing the project that will capture CO2 emissions from more than 30 ethanol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.