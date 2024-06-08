Julia Stamer, who lives near Hazelton, North Dakota, points to a map showing the Summit Carbon Solutions route through Emmons County and near her home while testifying before the Public Service Commission in Linton on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.Image from Public Service Commission video

Julia Stamer listed off the reasons the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied Summit Carbon Solutions a pipeline permit last year and said, “None of those things have changed.”

Stamer testified on Tuesday, June 4, in Linton, the site of the last Public Service Commission hearing on the reconsideration of Summit’s carbon capture pipeline permit application.

The public hearing was dominated by landowners and neighbors of the proposed pipeline concerned about the safety of the pipeline and frustrated with dealing with Iowa-based Summit.

There were supporters of the project. State Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, saying he was testifying as a farmer, said he feared for the future of the state’s ethanol industry without the project.

The $8 billion project would capture carbon emissions from 57 ethanol plants in five states. The CO2 would be piped to an underground storage site northwest of Bismarck.

Oil tycoon Harold Hamm (right) is one of the investors in the carbon pipeline and needed billions of more water than originally projected to frac in the Bakken oil fields. Now reports indicate he will need billions more of gallons of water for carbon storage in North Dakota.

The three-member PSC last year denied Summit’s pipeline in part because it didn’t feel it adequately addressed the concerns of landowners and should explore a different route around Bismarck.

Stamer, who lives near Hazelton in Emmons County, does not feel Summit has made a sufficient effort in her case. She testified that she has asked Summit for a reroute, including by certified mail, but has not gotten a response until 48 hours before the hearing, a response that she described as inadequate.

“It changes nothing,” she said.

She also said Summit has not inquired to her about cultural resources, another concern of the PSC, that she said she testified about and displayed in a 2023 PSC hearing.

“Summit has no regard for our cultural resources,” she said.

Stamer and others reiterated concerns about the potential for pipeline rupture that could endanger lives.

She said the higher pressure and volume than existing carbon pipelines make it a “science experiment.”

“It’s like comparing a slight breeze to a tornado. Both move air, but one is helpful and the other one is a catastrophe,” Stamer said.

Story was originally published by the North Dakota Monitor. The Carbon Conversation republishes select stories under a shared content agreement and Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

