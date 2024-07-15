Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael K. Wirth issued the following statement in response to the passing of former Chevron Chairman and CEO Kenneth T. Derr:

“Today is a sad day for the entire Chevron family. Ken was one of the most consequential people in Chevron history. He was truly a great leader whose vision and leadership helped guide Chevron through momentous times to create a high-performing company with outstanding people and legacy assets that distinguish our business to this day.

“When I first met Ken in the 1980s, I was a young engineer and he had a larger-than-life persona, was direct and to the point, but always led with his head and his heart. When COVID hit in 2020, I asked him for his lessons learned from the tumultuous 1970s. I thought he might respond with advice about financials, government outreach or business continuity. Instead, all he talked about was the importance of taking care of our people with the empathy, compassion and support they deserve.

He will be missed by me and the entire Chevron team. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Donna and Ken’s family.”

On April 6, 1993, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, together with then Chevron CEO Kenneth Derr, signed the historic Tengizchevroil (TCO) agreement, launching our entry into operations in the country.

