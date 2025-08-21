St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another significant step toward reshaping its energy future. The twin-island federation confirmed that five internationally recognized drilling companies have submitted bids for the production drilling phase of its first commercial geothermal power project.

For a nation long reliant on imported fossil fuels, this milestone signals not only technical progress but also a turning point in the pursuit of energy independence and resilience.

A Competitive Field of Global Players

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission announced that bids were received from Iceland Drilling Company (Iceland), Marriott Drilling and Consortium Drilling (UK), and Ormat Technologies and IPS-USA (United States). Their participation underscores the growing confidence among global players in the Caribbean’s geothermal potential.

The project, anchored at the Hamilton Estate site on Nevis, will support a 30-MW geothermal power plant designed to supply baseload renewable energy to both Nevis and St. Kitts. With funding secured from the Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development, financing is in place to move the initiative beyond the drawing board.

Financing and Timelines

The geothermal development carries an estimated US $37 million investment for the drilling phase. According to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the project remains on schedule, with drilling expected to begin in early 2026. Once operational, the facility will allow St. Kitts and Nevis to reduce its dependence on expensive imported diesel, stabilize electricity costs, and strengthen its position as a renewable energy leader in the Caribbean.

A Transparent Process

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has stressed the importance of transparency throughout the tender process. An independent evaluation committee—comprised of local officials and Caribbean Development Bank technical experts—will assess the technical proposals before moving on to financial evaluations. Awards are expected to be announced by late July 2025.

Premier Mark Brantley emphasized that government officials are not directly involved in the evaluation, a decision aimed at maintaining impartiality and reinforcing the credibility of the process. This move has been widely interpreted as a signal to investors and partners that the project will be executed with international best practices.

Regional Significance

The development places St. Kitts and Nevis in a growing cohort of Caribbean nations advancing geothermal power. Dominica is preparing to commission its 10-MW Roseau Valley plant by December 2025, while Guadeloupe has been generating geothermal power since the mid-1980s. Once completed, the Nevis facility would make the Federation only the third OECS member state and the second CARICOM country to commission geothermal capacity.

This progress also aligns with the OECS’s GEOBUILD program and the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), which together aim to enhance energy security, climate resilience, and economic diversification.

Conclusion

The strong response from five internationally recognized drilling firms reflects both the technical promise of Nevis’s geothermal resources and the growing momentum of renewable development across the Caribbean. With financing secured, timelines established, and a transparent evaluation underway, St. Kitts and Nevis is well positioned to deliver on its goal of becoming a regional model for clean baseload energy.

If the project proceeds on schedule, the drilling campaign in 2026 could mark the beginning of a new era—one where the Federation reduces its reliance on imported fuels, lowers energy costs, and strengthens resilience against global energy volatility. In a region acutely vulnerable to climate and market disruptions, the Nevis geothermal project is more than just a power plant; it is a strategic investment in sovereignty and sustainability.

