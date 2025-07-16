Air travel accounts for nearly 2 % of global CO₂ emissions—a figure that has been steadily rising with passenger demand. Enter Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a game‑changing, lower‑carbon drop‑in alternative to conventional Jet A fuel. SAF can cut lifecycle emissions by 60–80 % or more compared to fossil jet fuel, with promising variants approaching 100 % reductions in some cases

Since Queenstown, New Zealand tested early SAF blends, adoption remained painfully slow—only six SAF “hubs” worldwide in 2020. Fast‑forward to July 2025, and 52 airports now operate SAF blending facilities or regular usage programs—nearly a tenfold increase in five years. This explosion marks a pivot point in aviation’s decarbonization journey.

Camelina in Minnesota: A Pilot That Launched a Statewide Sector

On September 24–25, 2024, Minneapolis–St.Paul International Airport (MSP) made headlines when it hosted its first flight fueled partly by camelina‑based SAF. A 7,000‑gallon blend—mixed at Montana Renewables in Great Falls and transported via Shell Aviation—powered Delta Flight DL 2732 to New York during NYC Climate Week.

The acronym mission was more than symbolic:

Cargill planted and harvested 2,000 acres of winter camelina across ND and MN.

The crop was crushed at Cargill’s West Fargo facility, refined by Montana Renewables, and flown in by Shell.

Camelina was deliberately chosen for its low carbon intensity and regenerative soil benefits—it grows as a winter cover crop supplementing rotations of corn and soy.

The supply chain featured:

The Minnesota SAF Hub, led by Greater MSP and anchored by Delta, Bank of America, Ecolab, Xcel Energy, and others.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and state officials highlighted farming, environmental, and economic synergies.

Governors and local politicians promoted pilot programs, tax credits, and Crop incentive packages.

Building a Local Supply Chain: From Refinery to Runway

September 2024 also saw plans unveiled for Minnesota’s first SAF blending plant:

Flint Hills Resources’ Pine Bend refinery—in partnership with Delta, Shell, and others—is set to blend up to 30 million gallons/year of neat SAF, delivered via pipeline to MSP by late 2025.

An existing Gevo ethanol plant in Luverne, MN, received a $16.8 million federal IRA grant to convert into an alcohol‑to‑jet SAF facility.

These developments firmly root SAF supply within Minnesota, decreasing transport time, cost, and carbon impact.

The University of Minnesota’s Forever Green initiative is experimenting with novel feedstocks, signaling a future where SAF crops double as environmental restoratives.

Tax Credits & Legislation: Fueling the Transition

SAF remains costlier than traditional jet fuel—but legislation is bridging that gap.