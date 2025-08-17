In a crisp, electrifying episode of Volts, host David Roberts tackles one of the most persistent myths in energy: that solar power never sleeps. With guests Kostantsa Rangelova and Dave Jones of Ember, Roberts unpacks a game-changing reality—solar combined with storage can now deliver baseload-quality energy in ultra-sunny cities at prices lower than new nuclear or even gas-fired plants.

Think: Las Vegas, powering its grid nearly entirely via solar plus batteries, all for just over $100 per megawatt-hour. These aren't futuristic predictions—they're unfolding now.

Episode Overview & Key Context

David Roberts opens with a familiar skeptic’s warning: “What about nighttime?” Until recently, adding batteries to solar was prohibitively expensive. But a striking 40% drop in battery prices over the past year changes everything—and has even seasoned energy experts scrambling to catch up.

He brings on Ember’s Rangelova and Jones to walk through their new report: modeling solar-plus-storage costs across sunlit world cities. The outcome is jaw-dropping. In Vegas, achieving 98% reliability via solar-plus-storage comes in at $104/MWh, higher than gas but cheaper than new nuclear or coal—and scaling back to 60% reliability drops the cost to $65/MWh, making it cheaper than gas.

Three Key Takeaways

Cost Breakthroughs Are Real—and Rapid

Battery prices dropped by 40% in just one year, reshaping what’s possible in energy technology. Solar + Storage Isn't a Niche—It’s Viable Now

In sun-drenched cities, solar plus batteries can compete with—and even outperform—nuclear and fossil fuel power in cost per megawatt-hour. Skepticism Doesn’t Match Reality

Even energy insiders are blindsided by how fast affordability has shifted. The widespread belief that solar-plus-storage is still “far off” is outdated.

Bullet Points of Interest

Baseload Power via Sunlight : Enough batteries attached to solar panels may now deliver continuous, all-day power, making baseload reliance more flexible.

Global Perspective : While the study zeroes in on bright, sunlit cities like Las Vegas, it challenges broader assumptions about what technologies are economically viable worldwide.

Policy & Utility Lag: The episode makes a case that utilities and policymakers need to rapidly recalibrate. The technology has evolved—and waiting could mean missing out on a revolution in cost-effective public energy supply.

Critical Perspective & Listener Conversation

Not all listeners are convinced. One commenter, “JohnS,” raises strong concerns about the podcast’s assumptions. He notes differences in real-world costs, including essential expenses not factored in—grid infrastructure, substation equipment, control systems, and more. His modeling suggests much higher solar LCOE (levelized cost of energy) estimates and questions whether gas backup needs might be grossly underestimated.

Conclusion

Solar+Storage Is So Much Farther Along Than You Think isn’t just an episode. It’s a wake-up call. Armed with new data and starker-than-expected cost comparisons, Roberts, Rangelova, and Jones push a compelling narrative: the clean-energy future is not over the horizon—it’s speeding toward us. But it asks a critical question: Will our decision-makers keep up, or stay stuck in outdated playback?

This episode delivers in spades—clearly written, thoroughly researched, and smartly moderated. It balances optimism with data, while nudging (or shoving) policymakers, utilities, and listeners to acknowledge the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

This is an electrifying listen—because it's literally about electricity. And in the fight against climate change, knowing now is everything.

