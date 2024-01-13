Solar Electric Generation Projected to Nearly Double by 2025
EIA expects two years of significant growth in solar electric generation in the United States - 4% to 7%.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects solar electric generation will account for 7% of total U.S. electricity generation in 2025, up from 4% in 2023, according to its January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Developers have reported that almost 80 gigawatts of solar power will come online over the next two years, increasing U.S. sola…
