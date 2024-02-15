Solar and Battery Storage to Make Up 81% of New U.S. Electric-Generating Capacity in 2024
This addition would be 55% more added capacity than the 40.4 GW added in 2023, which is the most since 2003.
Developers and power plant owners plan to add 62.8 gigawatts (GW) of new utility-scale electric-generating capacity in 2024, according to our latest Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. This addition would be 55% more added capacity than the 40.4 GW added in 2023 (the most since 2003) and points to a continued rise in industry activity. We …
