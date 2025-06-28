Once upon a time in this great American tapestry of rolling plains and dusty boots, the farmer was more than a job title. He was a steward of the land, a preacher of seed and soil, a quiet revolutionary in overalls. He answered to God, respected the seasons, feared drought more than the taxman, and prayed his harvest would outlast the hailstorm.

He didn’t have a boardroom, but he had a barn. He didn’t read market forecasts, but he read the skies. His calendar wasn’t shaped by policy—it was shaped by planting and reaping, lambing and branding. His decisions were made at the kitchen table over black coffee, with a Bible nearby and a pencil behind the ear.

He walked into town halls and school board meetings, not conferences in resort hotels. He knew his neighbors by name, not by acreage. And his handshake, calloused and rough, was stronger than any contract written in ink.

But somewhere along the way, the wind changed.

The fields got bigger… but the families got smaller. Barns turned into grain silos, tractors became GPS-guided robots, and the banker knew more about the farm than the father. What was once passed down from generation to generation now gets passed over to investment firms with quarterly reports and return-on-equity goals.

The farmer once looked to the heavens. Now he looks to Washington.

He fills out paperwork instead of pitchforking hay. He waits for subsidies instead of rain. He complies with government directives—how much to plant, where to plant, and what chemicals to spray—because now his profit depends on policy, not providence.

The weather might still ruin a crop, but a bad rule from the Department of Agriculture? That can ruin a generation.

Where town halls once echoed with the voices of men and women with dirt under their fingernails, today’s agricultural summits are held behind closed doors, catered by consultants in suits who've never stood knee-deep in a mudflat pulling a calf.

Where the farmer once asked, “How can I feed my family?”, he now asks, “How do I comply with Section 143 of the Rural Incentive Program before the September 15th deadline?”

The free market—where prices rose and fell on supply, demand, and sweat equity—has been boxed out by a bloated system of crop insurance, ethanol mandates, and regulatory tape as red as a Kansas sunset.

And who owns the land now?

Not the family that prayed over it, bled into it, buried generations beneath it. But corporations and hedge funds with logos, legal teams, and lobbyists. A farm isn’t a legacy now—it’s a line on a balance sheet.

We traded the plow for a program, the harvest for a hearing, and the grace of God… for the guidance of government.

But I’ll tell you this: somewhere, out on a gravel road that doesn’t show up on Google Maps, there’s still a man waking up before dawn, checking the wind, whispering a prayer, and believing—just believing—that maybe, just maybe, the land still listens.

That man isn’t on the front page of AgriBusiness Weekly. He doesn’t sit on a committee or sign seven-figure contracts. But he’s still there. Still believing in something bigger than subsidies.

Because you see, America didn’t rise on paperwork and compliance.

It rose on grit… and grace.

Wade McBride is a seasoned agricultural economist, columnist, and rural markets strategist known for his unfiltered insights into the intersection of American farming, commodity markets, and government policy.

