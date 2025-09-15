In an era of constant workplace upheaval, leadership behaviors carry more weight than ever. In this The Crude Life radio podcast, host Jason Spiess and guest Joe Sinnott, founder of Witting Partners, take on a subject that often hides in plain sight: gaslighting in leadership.

From the opening minutes, Spiess connects the issue to experiences familiar to anyone who has worked through layoffs, reorganizations, or corporate culture shifts.

“This is a fantastic topic - gaslighting,” Spiess said. “This is gonna be one of the best topics, not only for the oil and gas industry, no pun intended, but for all companies and employees everywhere.”

He drives the point home with an observation about how easily it creeps into workplaces during times of uncertainty:

“When we do experience the layoffs or changes in companies, gaslighting can become extremely common,” Spiess said. “All of a sudden, people know what's best for you. They start thinking for you, they start feeling for you.”

With that, the conversation unfolds around how gaslighting shows up, why it matters, and what real leadership looks like in contrast.

Energy-focused executive coach Joe Sinnott starts with a simple but important step: defining the term.

“The first thing when we talk about gaslighting would be to define it, even though it was word of the day for Merriam-Webster back in 2022, obviously people have different interpretations of what gaslighting is (and how it impacts their environment)."” Sinnott said.

Sinnott notes that while the concept gets attention on social media, the real damage happens quietly inside workplaces when leaders use — or accidentally stumble into — manipulative communication patterns.

“Sometimes there's some softer forms, but that real manipulation piece, whether it's happening intentionally or not can cause an individual, especially during a period of a layoff to question, really, you know, how good were they in their prior role,” Sinnott said.

Sinnott adds that not all gaslighting comes from bad intentions. In fact, some leaders believe they’re helping:

“It's often with the best of intentions…gaslighting somebody into believing that they were a great fit for this prior role…when the reality might be the opposite,” Sinnott said.

That tension — between intent and impact — becomes a central theme throughout the episode. Leaders may think they’re inspiring confidence or providing encouragement, but the outcome can still leave employees doubting themselves, questioning decisions, or feeling misled.

Spiess adds that today’s fast-moving corporate culture makes it worse.

“The world we live in has created a system to where gaslighting rises to the top in a lot of examples, in a lot of instances,” said Spiess.

When communication speeds up and accountability thins out, manipulation — intentional or not — finds plenty of room to grow.

Gaslighting often starts small

Sinnott emphasizes that gaslighting rarely begins with major falsehoods or dramatic moments. Instead, it thrives on micro-manipulations that slip by unnoticed.

“Gaslighting is different. It's more dangerous. Again, it's manipulative. It's those little lies. It's those subtle things…” Sinnott said.

These small distortions might sound harmless on their own — changing the reason for a decision, pretending consensus existed when it didn’t, suggesting an employee misunderstood rather than admitting the message changed. But over time, they pile up until employees no longer trust their own read on reality.

Small lies can be worse than big ones

Sinnott draws a sharp distinction between obvious untruths and the quieter, cumulative kind.

“That distinction is key. It's, you know, small white lies, manipulative, versus those big lies,” Sinnott said.

Big lies spark confrontation. They get noticed. They leave a trail. Small lies? They erode confidence slowly, leaving employees hesitant, anxious, and unwilling to speak up.

Sinnott explains that by the time anyone realizes what’s happening, the culture has already shifted. Meetings feel tense. Decision-making stalls. People spend more time second-guessing each other than solving problems.

Ego-driven leadership accelerates the problem

Gaslighting doesn’t always emerge from insecurity alone. Sometimes, as Spiess points out, it grows in the shadow of ego.

“A narcissist, by definition, will surround themselves with women and young men, because they're very impressionable and very easily manipulated through fear and reward…that's the truth. So that's actually a warning sign,” Spiess said.

Sinnott added some professional context citing a study from Psychology Today, “Gaslighting is often fueled by sexism".

“Yeah, the data clearly show that there are certain groups, there are certain situations that, again, are ripe for gaslighting,” Sinnott said. “Again, I wanna make it clear if people were triggered, this is not Jason and Joe playing junior psychiatrist here. These are studies that look into the actual implications. So, I want to set that sort of record straight there.”

The two continued the conversation about the studies and their results on what types of personalities and age groups are predominantly gaslit in a professional work environment.

Leaders who seek affirmation over accountability create echo chambers. In these environments, dissent gets labeled as disloyalty. Transparency takes a back seat to control.

The irony, of course, is that these leaders often believe they’re protecting the organization — when in reality, they’re undermining it by silencing honest feedback and open communication.

Closing Thoughts

By the end of the episode, one conclusion stands out: gaslighting might protect egos in the short term, but it destroys organizations in the long run.

Real leadership, the conversation suggests, demands clarity even when it’s uncomfortable, honesty even when it’s inconvenient, and accountability even when it’s hard.

For listeners navigating workplaces shaped by rapid change, this episode offers both a warning and a guide: pay attention to the small manipulations before they become the culture.

For more information on Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, click here

For more information on GaslightLeader’s site, click here

To listen to the radio podcast, click here

For a limited time, plans start at $30 for your first year*. That's like $2.50/month for 12 months.

Don't miss out. This special offer ends 9/18/25.

ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30

Landman Season 2 is set to drop Nov 16.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK