Welcome to This Day in Energy, the daily broadcast where watts meet Wall Street, policy meets pipelines, and history meets hydrocarbons. I’m Jason Spiess, and today is July 2nd—a day that brings us energy reforms, grid upgrades, and a few unexpected detours on the road to tomorrow’s power supply.

Let’s fire it up, starting with a law that forever changed how the government approaches monopolies—and, in time, the energy industry itself.

⚖️ July 2, 1890 – Sherman Antitrust Act Becomes Law

We begin with a historic signing that shaped the structure of modern corporate America. On July 2, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Sherman Antitrust Act into law—aimed squarely at industrial giants like Standard Oil, Carnegie Steel, and railroad barons who had grown too powerful for competition to survive.

This act would become the basis for the 1911 breakup of Standard Oil, which spawned today’s ExxonMobil, Chevron, Conoco, and Marathon. It was the energy sector’s first legal reckoning—and laid the groundwork for modern market-based energy regulation, especially in electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications.

Free markets were no longer a theory—they were federal policy.

🔌 July 2, 1965 – Northeast Blackout Commission Delivers its Findings

Following the infamous Northeast Blackout of 1965, which left over 30 million people in the dark, a special federal task force presented its initial findings to Congress on July 2. The report stressed the need for regional grid coordination, redundancy systems, and more federal oversight of transmission infrastructure.

This report led to the formation of NERC—the North American Electric Reliability Corporation—and ultimately shaped grid resilience protocols still in use today. In the age of cyber threats, extreme weather, and distributed energy, the July 2 findings continue to echo.

🌍 July 2, 2005 – Kyoto Protocol Sets Stage for Carbon Markets

Although the Kyoto Protocol was adopted in 1997, it was on July 2, 2005, that several non-EU countries officially began implementation of carbon market trading systems tied to the treaty’s enforcement. This date marked the emergence of cap-and-trade models, offset credits, and carbon registries in nations from Japan to Canada.

Though the U.S. never ratified Kyoto, July 2 still stands as a symbolic launchpad for carbon economics, and would inspire programs like California’s AB 32, RGGI in the Northeast, and today’s SEC carbon disclosure rules. What began as an environmental treaty would become a multi-billion-dollar financial mechanism.

⛽ July 2, 1982 – Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Act Becomes Operational

After years of delay and legal haggling, July 2, 1982 marked the official start of route clearing and permitting under the Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Act (ANGTA)—a Cold War-era project designed to create a pipeline carrying North Slope natural gas to the Lower 48.

Though the pipeline was never fully realized in its original form, ANGTA laid the groundwork for modern LNG export policy and the emergence of the Alaska LNG project, which today is back on the table in partnership with Japanese and South Korean utilities. Energy diplomacy, born on permafrost.

⚛️ July 2, 2018 – France Launches “Grand Carénage” Nuclear Revitalization Program

Across the Atlantic, July 2, 2018, marked the formal expansion of France’s “Grand Carénage”, a 10-year, $55 billion euro effort to modernize and extend the lives of its aging 58-reactor nuclear fleet. While Germany was backing out of nuclear post-Fukushima, France doubled down, viewing nuclear as key to energy sovereignty and carbon reduction.

As of 2025, France gets over 70% of its electricity from nuclear—and its July 2 commitment is now viewed as a visionary decision, especially during Europe’s energy crisis of 2022–23. Not every energy investment pays off. This one did.

🌬️ July 2, 2021 – First Power at Western Spirit Wind

Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind complex in New Mexico achieved its first grid interconnection on July 2, 2021. At the time, it was the largest wind project in U.S. history, totaling 1,050 MW and connected by a newly built 155-mile transmission line.

This project wasn’t just about turbines—it demonstrated that private capital and new transmission infrastructure could unlock rural wind corridors that had previously been stranded assets. July 2 showed that electrons, like oil, need a highway—and someone has to finance it.

🧪 Public-Private Spotlight: GreenHeat | Hydrogen Home Heat Pilot

In northern Illinois, the GreenHeat pilot project, launched July 2024, is testing hydrogen blended with natural gas in residential heating systems. The program is a joint effort between Nicor Gas, Southern Company, and the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).

With hydrogen blends up to 30%, the goal is to test appliance compatibility, emissions reduction, and consumer safety. The implications are massive. If successful, GreenHeat could become a national model for decarbonizing heating, a sector that accounts for 10% of U.S. emissions—often overlooked in flashy EV or power plant debates.

📊 Quick Stat:

As of 2025, over 18 U.S. states are testing hydrogen blending in utilities, while six are pursuing full hydrogen pipeline retrofits with federal support—up from just one state in 2021.

🧴 Everyday Energy Product: Synthetic Rubber Soles

That pair of running shoes or work boots you threw on this morning? Odds are they’re made with synthetic rubber, derived from butadiene and styrene, both petrochemicals. Every step you take is powered by a barrel.

🏙️ Community Spotlight: Midland, Texas

Once known solely for oil rigs and boomtown cycles, Midland is evolving into a hydrogen innovation zone, participating in the HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub with industry giants like Chevron and Air Liquide. With its existing pipeline infrastructure, skilled labor force, and service ecosystem, Midland is shaping up to be the Permian’s bridge between fossil fuels and clean molecules.

From West Texas crude to Gulf Coast hydrogen, Midland is where legacy meets launchpad.

🎙️ Final Thought

July 2 brings together antitrust roots, nuclear renaissance, and hydrogen frontiers. It reminds us that every era of energy has its disruptors—whether it's Standard Oil in 1890 or carbon traders in 2005. What matters is who writes the rules, who owns the pipes, and who sees the next pivot before it happens.

This has been This Day in Energy. Until next time—stay informed, stay empowered, and stay curious.

