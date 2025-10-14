Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has officially taken a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria — a development that underscores the company’s long-term commitment to integrated gas, global LNG markets, and the energy transition’s pragmatic core.

Together with partner Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited, Shell will develop the HI field, discovered back in 1985, located about 50 kilometers offshore in 100 meters of water. Once operational, the project will deliver 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day — equivalent to roughly 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent — to Nigeria LNG (NLNG), where Shell holds a 25.6% interest.

Production is expected before the end of this decade, positioning the project squarely within Shell’s 2025–2030 investment cycle.

“Following recent investment decisions related to the Bonga deep-water development, today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector,”

said Peter Costello, Shell’s Upstream President.

“This upstream project will help Shell grow our leading Integrated Gas portfolio, while supporting Nigeria’s plans to become a more significant player in the global LNG market.”

A Return to Long-Term Strategy

While the news might seem like another incremental FID, it actually reveals a great deal about how energy majors are rebalancing their global portfolios after years of market uncertainty, ESG scrutiny, and transition-driven capital discipline.

Shell’s HI investment sits at the intersection of three global realities:

Gas is still the bridge fuel of choice.

LNG remains one of the most viable tools for reducing carbon intensity while sustaining global energy reliability. When burned for power, it emits roughly half the CO₂ of coal. For heavy industry and transport, it provides flexibility no other transitional fuel currently matches. Nigeria remains critical to LNG supply growth.

The HI project will feed into NLNG’s Train 7 expansion — an ongoing effort to increase production capacity at Bonny Island by about 35%, from 22 million to nearly 30 million tonnes per year. Shell is betting on integration, not isolation.

By tying upstream production directly to downstream LNG infrastructure, Shell maintains control across the value chain — extraction, processing, liquefaction, and export — ensuring resilience even amid volatile pricing cycles.

Economic and Geopolitical Stakes

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has long been both a pillar and a paradox. It’s Africa’s largest energy producer, yet it struggles with underinvestment, aging infrastructure, and political instability. The HI project represents more than capital expenditure — it’s a vote of confidence.

The project will bolster local employment, expand contracting opportunities for Nigerian service companies, and support national economic diversification goals. It also reinforces Shell’s legacy footprint in Nigeria, where its upstream and deepwater ventures — such as Bonga North — continue to anchor regional energy output.

For context:

The HI field holds an estimated 285 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in recoverable resources.

Development includes a wellhead platform with four wells, a pipeline network transporting multiphase gas to Bonny Island, and a new gas processing facility that feeds directly into the NLNG complex.

At peak, the project will supply nearly 1% of global LNG volumes — a non-trivial addition at a time when the world’s LNG demand is expected to jump from 400 to 700 million tonnes per year by 2040, according to Shell’s own long-term forecast.

Nigeria’s LNG Ambition: The Train 7 Connection

If the HI project is the lifeblood, Train 7 is the heart.

This expansion of the Bonny Island LNG terminal — one of Africa’s most important export facilities — is designed to increase Nigeria’s capacity and global market share.

Once HI gas starts flowing, it will help feed the expanded Train 7, enabling NLNG to sustain production while expanding export reliability to Asia, Europe, and emerging African markets.

For Nigeria, it’s about more than foreign exchange earnings. It’s about industrial resilience and geopolitical leverage — ensuring that West Africa remains relevant in a rapidly consolidating global gas economy dominated by Qatar, the U.S., and Australia.

“This project not only advances Shell’s integrated gas ambitions,” Costello emphasized,

“but reinforces Nigeria’s role in global LNG supply security.”

Shell’s Strategic Pattern: Deepwater and Discipline

The HI FID follows Shell’s December 2024 approval of the Bonga North project, another deepwater development off Nigeria’s coast. Together, they represent a renewed confidence in long-cycle projects — but with disciplined capital allocation.

Shell’s broader goal is to bring online over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in new upstream and integrated gas capacity between 2025 and 2030 — a measurable growth target outlined in the company’s Capital Markets Day 2025 strategy.

This marks a pivot back toward what Shell once dominated: deepwater engineering, integrated LNG, and flexible export infrastructure — all calibrated for a world that demands reliability as much as sustainability.

In other words, this isn’t “back to oil.”

It’s “forward with gas.”

Why This Story Matters Beyond Nigeria

Energy analysts often describe gas as the “last fossil fuel standing.”

That’s not hyperbole — it’s trajectory.

Even as the world debates the speed and sincerity of decarbonization, LNG demand continues to rise.

Europe needs it for energy security.

Asia needs it for industrialization.

Africa needs it for electrification.

The HI project embodies that middle ground — not a rejection of the energy transition, but a recalibration of it.

It accepts the reality that the path to net-zero isn’t straight. It’s iterative, expensive, and regional.

And in that sense, Shell’s Nigerian expansion feels like both a continuation of the past and a pragmatic blueprint for the future.

Closing: The New Face of Energy Realism

In 2025, the conversation around energy is finally catching up to what producers have known all along:

the world can’t leapfrog its way to sustainability.

Projects like HI remind us that transitions require throughput — molecules and markets that keep the system stable while innovation matures.

From Saudi Aramco’s realism to AAA’s falling gas prices to Shell’s Nigerian gas bet, the global pattern is clear:

the energy transition isn’t collapsing — it’s evolving into something more disciplined, grounded, and human.

The HI project isn’t a headline about Shell.

It’s a headline about balance.

And for the global gas economy, balance may be the most valuable resource of all.

