Share Your Sustainable Story: ExxonMobil Helping Steelmakers Forge a New Role
The industrial sector currently accounts for a quarter of global energy-related CO2 emissions, with steel alone accounting for about 8 percent.
Hey, what’s ExxonMobil doing at a steel conference?
I’m sure this question crossed the minds of at least some of the 8,000 people who attended AISTech last week in Columbus, Ohio, where ExxonMobil had a visible presence for the first time.
Sure, we’ve worked with steelmakers for years, as a customer and as a partner on pipeline technology and the developm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.