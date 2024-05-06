Scout Clean Energy Closes $100 Million Equipment Supply Loan
Scout intends to upsize the facility to $200 million and bring in additional banks later in the year.
Scout Clean Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce the closing of a $100 million equipment supply loan (ESL) with Rabobank. The facility will be used to fund Scout equipment down payments. Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader of renewable power and …
