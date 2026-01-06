SAMSUNG E&A has announced that it held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Wabash Low-Carbon Ammonia Project on the January 5, 2026.

Held at the Hay Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., the ceremony was attended by approximately 70 project and government officials, including Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) to the Republic of Korea, Kim Yoon-duk, and SAMSUNG E&A President and CEO Hong Namkoong, US Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly, and Wabash Valley Resources Chairman of the Board Simon Greenshields.