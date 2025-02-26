Rolling Back the Administrative State: Understanding Trump’s Deregulatory Initiative
In the first Trump administration, agencies went through the exercise of publicly collecting regulations to be considered for reform under the 2017 EO.
On February 19, 2025, President Donald Trump issued the executive order “Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Initiative” (the 2025 EO). The 2025 EO, which directs agencies’ rulemaking and enforcement activities, is likely to lead to a host of agency actions to rescind or modify r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.