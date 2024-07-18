At last year’s Iowa State Fair, I spoke out against the dangerous and unnecessary “carbon capture” pipelines that are threatening the property rights and the safety of Iowa farmers. On June 25, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a request by one of the companies involved, Summit Carbon Solutions, to build its controversial pipeline across the state, bringing this corporate boondoggle one step closer to reality.

Worse, the Utilities Board declared that Summit can use eminent domain to acquire land by force of law from landowners unwilling to sell. Under our Constitution, eminent domain is supposed to be used for “public necessity,” not private profit. Here, the Utilities Board has given a private company permission to seize farmers’ land to advance a profit-making scheme that serves no public purpose. Carbon pipelines are a corporate scam that will not reduce carbon emissions, and may even cause net emissions to rise. The purported “public need,” therefore, is a fraudulent pretense.

Using the power of eminent domain to seize farmers’ land, moreover, will expose farmers and their families to safety risks. CO2 is an odorless, colorless asphyxiant that can pose a major hazard. In 2020 a carbon pipeline ruptured in Satartia, Mississippi, sending 49 people to the hospital.

Despite the obvious dangers and the ineffectiveness of carbon pipelines, President Joe Biden expanded a tax credit for carbon capture in 2022, which former president Trump had already increased in 2018. Billions in credits could finance the construction of thousands of miles of pipelines cutting through some of the best farmland in Iowa. Big pipeline companies including Summit, owned by billionaire Bruce Rastetter, could collect these credits, which amount to public subsidies paid for by American taxpayers.

As president, I will immediately halt all wasteful, dangerous, and corrupt carbon pipeline projects. I will respect the constitutional rights of farmers and landowners in Iowa and in other states where pipelines have been proposed. Under my administration, no one will ever be forced to sell their land to a big corporation just so it can make more taxpayer-subsidized profits.

It isn’t just carbon capture pipelines that pit independent farmers against giant corporations colluding with the federal government. I spent years litigating against industrial giant Smithfield Foods as it seized 80% of American hog production while driving thousands of independent farmers out of business. Smithfield then sold itself to China, giving a foreign nation control of our land and food supply. Today, more than 90% of American hogs are raised on mega factory farms, and Iowa has 30,000 fewer hog farms than it did in the 1980s.

Smithfield got away with it because our government has been captured by corporate interests. As president, I intend to reform the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other federal agencies to eliminate corruption and shift power and resources from global corporations back to independent farmers.

I will also shift subsidies and regulations to help independent farmers get off Big Ag’s chemical-farming treadmill. Farmers should be able to choose their own methods of production, including regenerative methods that are better for the soil, water, animals, human health, and the bottom line.

One reason for the huge floods that Iowa recently experienced is the degradation of soil. Healthy soil can absorb water that would otherwise wash away and cause flooding. Farmers know that perennials, stream buffers, crop rotation, no-till, rotational grazing, and other methods can make the land more resistant to flooding, less dependent on chemical inputs, and more able to produce the kinds of healthy foods that are in high demand. The federal government can give them the support they need to adopt good practices, instead of leaving them to the mercies of Big Ag.

This November, thanks to the efforts of thousands of volunteers to get me on the ballots of all 50 states, Iowans will finally have a chance to cast a vote to take back control of their land and to protect their Constitutional rights from the big corporate interests that have corrupted our government.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent for president of the United States.

Op/Ed originally ran in the Des Moines Register

