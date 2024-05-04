Report Finds Minnesota Outpacing the Country in Carbon-Free Electricity
Nuclear energy generated an additional 21% of the state’s power, bringing Minnesota’s total zero-carbon energy share to 54%, the highest in the Midwest.
Renewable sources like wind and solar accounted for one-third of Minnesota’s power generation in 2023, according to a new report from Clean Energy Economy Minnesota and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy. The two groups represent the interests of businesses working in the clean energy sector.
