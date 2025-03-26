Lettuce growing alongside a Solar panel array. (Photo courtesy of the National Renewable Energy Lab.)

At a time when costs are too high and people are concerned about the economy, clean energy is creating jobs and cost savings for Americans across the country. As IBEW business leaders in Ohio, we know firsthand how important clean energy is to making our economy work for all Americans. If we want to build back American manufacturing and maintain our competitive edge, we must continue to invest in energy. Efforts in Washington to repeal clean energy investments would take us in exactly the wrong direction.

The latest budget bill passed by House Republicans could undermine these investments. Their Budget Chairman has unfortunately suggested that clean energy incentives should be “low-hanging fruit” to pay for new tax cuts geared toward the wealthy.

This is not just about jobs, it is about affordability. Too many Americans are struggling under the weight of high energy costs, with more than a quarter of U.S. households unable to afford their energy bills. More than three-quarters of households say they’re overwhelmed with their energy payments. Clean energy investments are already saving Americans make-or-break money on their electricity bills. By 2030, these investments will save the average American taxpayer an estimated $1,000 a year in energy costs.

This is why we are such strong supporters of clean energy investments at both the federal level and in the private sector. This money is fueling a clean energy economic boom in Ohio and across the country, a boom that will be jeopardized if these investments and tax credits get repealed this year.

Here in Ohio, over $8.8 billion in federal funds are being invested in our clean energy future. These jobs and investment dollars are split fairly evenly between Republican and Democratic districts so Americans are benefiting everywhere.

Since the passage of these clean energy investments, private companies have announced 405 projects totaling $204 billion in investment, and 216,322 new jobs in 152 districts represented by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both Democrats and Republicans acknowledge the importance of these investments. On March 10th, 21 Republican members of Congress wrote a letter to the House tax-writing Chairman in support of the clean energy tax credits that have brought direct benefits to many of their districts.

“We strongly support the Administration’s America First national energy dominance initiative. Continued energy expansion and innovation is necessary to bolster national security, create good-paying American jobs, and guarantee energy independence. The United States continues to produce energy from a myriad of sources that are cleaner and more efficient than anywhere else in the world. As our conference has long believed, an all-of-the-above energy approach, combined with a robust advanced manufacturing sector, will help support the United States’ position as a global energy leader,” they wrote in their letter.

Outside Washington, many Republican governors have taken the same approach. That’s just common sense, and we hope Ohio Congressmen Max Miller and Mike Carey, who are on the tax-writing committee will take the same approach. Repealing or undermining the federal investments that are propelling the United States to the forefront of the clean energy competition would set our country back and threaten the livelihoods of the millions of Americans who work in clean energy.

Clean energy incentives will lower energy costs, according to utility CEOs. Tax advantages make it affordable for utilities to directly own and operate solar power facilities, passing savings onto customers. Clean energy tax credits also allow utilities to lower costs for consumers. For example, Duke Energy will cut residential energy rates in Florida because of retroactive tax credits from the national clean energy investments.

If the clean energy investments are repealed, consumers could see monthly household energy bills rise by an average of 10%.

The 2022 clean energy plan supports unions like mine, making sure that American workers don’t get left behind. Under that clean energy plan, projects that pay prevailing wages and hire registered apprentices to work on clean energy projects will receive a fivefold increase in clean energy deployment tax credits.

An August 2024 report from the Climate Jobs National Resource Center identified more than 6,000 utility-scale clean energy projects planned, under construction, or already operating that could be eligible for the clean energy plan’s labor standards tax credits. Combined, these projects represent a potential 3.9 million jobs, over $2 trillion in investment, and over 1 million megawatts of clean power.

Investing in clean energy isn’t about getting rid of manufacturing or construction jobs—in fact, it’s about creating more of these jobs. Clean energy is a cost of living and economic issue. Repealing clean energy investments would be bad for American businesses and bad for American workers. Preserving America’s competitive edge in clean energy is essential for ensuring an economically prosperous future, and Ohio can continue leading the way if we protect our investments.

Michael Shingary is the Business Representative of IBEW Local 38. Pat Hook is the Business Manager of IBEW 683.

This Week In Energy republishes State Newsroom articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

