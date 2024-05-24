Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. Announces Joint Development Agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Group
The CTS Hub plans to construct compression capacity, a CO2 pipeline network, and injection and monitoring wells to facilitate the permanent sequestration of CO2 in deep saline aquifers east of Calgary
Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. ("RETI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA") with Sumitomo Corporation, a leading global trading company based in Tokyo, Japan, through its subsidiary Ammolite Carbon Sequestration (collectively "Sumitomo Corporation Group").
Pursuant to the JDA, RETI …
