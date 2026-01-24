Red Trail Energy at Richardton, North Dakota, produces about 65 million gallons of ethanol from about 23 million bushels of corn each year. (Photo courtesy of Red Trail Energy)

Yesterday, ESG University received an email regarding an article published on Gevo’s ethanol and carbon capture operations. The question was simple but important: Does Gevo receive federal 45Q tax credits in addition to the carbon credits it announced in its press release? After reviewing the project structure, federal incentive programs, and Gevo’s own disclosures, the answer is yes.

Gevo does receive federal 45Q tax credits in addition to the carbon removal credits and clean fuel production credits associated with its North Dakota facility.

The announcement highlighting the issuance of more than 500,000 permanent carbon removal credits focuses on the voluntary carbon market side of the business. Those credits are generated through Puro.earth and represent verified tons of carbon dioxide that have been captured and permanently stored underground at Gevo’s North Dakota carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility. They are sold to private buyers seeking engineered, long-duration carbon removal that meets strict permanence and verification standards.

However, that is only one layer of the project’s revenue structure.

Because Gevo’s facility captures carbon dioxide and injects it into a permitted Class VI geologic storage well, it also qualifies for the federal Section 45Q tax credit. The 45Q program provides a per-ton tax incentive for carbon that is permanently sequestered underground. For geologic storage, this credit has been widely cited at approximately $85 per metric ton under the Inflation Reduction Act, with inflation adjustments applied annually.

This means the same ton of CO₂ that generates a voluntary carbon removal credit can also generate a federal tax credit. The carbon is counted once physically, but it supports two different economic instruments:

A market-based carbon removal credit sold to private buyers. A federal tax credit issued through the U.S. Treasury.

These are not “double counted” in environmental terms, but they are layered financially. One is a product sold in a voluntary market. The other is a statutory incentive embedded in federal tax law. Together, they form part of the financial backbone that makes carbon capture projects economically viable.

In addition to 45Q, Gevo’s North Dakota operation also benefits from Section 45Z clean fuel production tax credits. These are separate from carbon capture entirely and are tied to the production of low-carbon ethanol.

Gevo has publicly disclosed that it sold approximately $52 million in 45Z credits for the 2025 production year alone. These credits are also federally backed and monetized through private transactions with financial institutions and corporate buyers.

So in practice, the Gevo facility operates inside three distinct value streams:

Voluntary carbon removal credits (CORCs):

Sold to private buyers seeking permanent CO₂ removal.

Section 45Q tax credits:

Issued by the federal government for capturing and geologically storing carbon dioxide.

Section 45Z clean fuel production credits:

Issued by the federal government for producing low-carbon ethanol.

Each serves a different policy purpose:

Using typical sequestration volumes reported for the facility of roughly 160,000–180,000 metric tons of CO₂ per year, the potential annual 45Q value alone could be in the range of $13–15 million annually at an $85/ton credit rate. That is separate from any revenue generated by selling carbon removal credits into the voluntary market and separate again from the tens of millions in 45Z credits tied to ethanol production.

The recent press release does not mention 45Q because it is specifically highlighting Gevo’s milestone in delivering engineered carbon removal credits to the voluntary market. But the existence of 45Q is not contradictory to that announcement. It simply reflects that CCS projects sit at the intersection of climate markets and federal tax policy.

In energy terms, this is what makes carbon capture projects economically powerful. The same physical act of capturing and storing CO₂ can be monetized multiple ways:

• As environmental compliance or offset instruments

• As federal tax assets

• As part of fuel decarbonization incentives

This stacking of policy and market mechanisms is not unique to Gevo. It is becoming the standard financial architecture of CCS and BECCS projects nationwide.

In media terms, this is why engagement with readers is necessary. To continue the conversation when the story stops or doesn’t include enough information for the reader.

So the direct answer to the email question is: Yes.

Gevo’s North Dakota facility qualifies for and can generate 45Q tax credits in addition to the voluntary carbon removal credits described in its press release, and in addition to the 45Z clean fuel credits tied to ethanol production.

A Closer Look at the Carbon Management Industry

1) Carbon Removal Credits (Voluntary Market)

• Permanent Carbon Removal Certificates (CORCs):

Gevo’s North Dakota CCS facility has issued more than 500,000 Puro.earth-certified engineered carbon removal credits (each representing one metric ton of CO₂ permanently sequestered) since capturing began in June 2022.

These are voluntary market credits, not a direct government subsidy — but they are an economic benefit tied to removal performance in a market worth billions.

2) Federal Tax Credits (45Z Clean Fuel Production Credits)

• Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits:

These are federal incentives tied to the production of low-carbon ethanol. In 2025, Gevo sold its Credits from the Gevo North Dakota facility:

$22 million worth of 45Z credits sold in mid-2025 .

$30 million in additional 45Z credits sold later in 2025 .

Total contracted 45Z sales for 2025: approximately $52 million.

These credits are backed by federal tax incentives under U.S. law (created by the Inflation Reduction Act and implemented through the IRS). Companies like Gevo can transfer or monetize these credits through sales to banks or corporate buyers.

3) Federal Tax Credits (45Q Carbon Sequestration Credits)

CCS projects that capture and store CO₂ permanently qualify for Section 45Q tax credits at a per-ton rate (often cited historically around ~$85/ton or higher, depending on inflation adjustments and IRS guidance).

While exact public figures for how many 45Q credits Gevo has claimed (and how much value they’ve realized so far) aren’t detailed in the press releases, the North Dakota BECCS plant meets the criteria to generate 45Q credits as long as sequestration operations continue.

If one assumes an average of ~160,000–180,000 tCO₂ sequestered annually and a ~$85/ton credit rate, the theoretical annual value could be in the low- to mid-tens of millions of dollars per year — in addition to voluntary carbon credit revenues. (This is an illustrative estimate based on how the 45Q value has been discussed in market analyses, not a company disclosure.)

4) Carbon Credit Sales & Market Revenue

In addition to tax credits and voluntary carbon removal certificates:

• Carbon removal credit sales:

Gevo has made paid deliveries of CORCs to buyers under multi-year agreements (e.g., with Biorecro), with projected delivery value in the tens of millions over the life of the contract.

• Market revenue from carbon credits:

Industry reporting has noted that carbon credits (both clean fuel production and carbon removal) contributed materially to Gevo’s net income and helped move the company toward profitability, with estimates of $3–5 million per year in carbon removal credit revenue rising over time.

5) Additional Government Incentives & Context

• 45Z duration and expansion:

The federal 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit was enacted in 2022, effective 2025–2027, and is designed to incentivize domestic low-carbon fuel production. It is estimated to cost roughly $2.9 billion over FY25-28 across all eligible producers, indicating broad federal support for projects like Gevo’s.

What’s Not Fully Public Yet

Exact cumulative 45Q credits generated to date (tonnage × IRS value) is not disclosed in press releases or filings as of January 2026.

Future projections depend on how much CO₂ is sequestered each year and prevailing IRS credit rates.

