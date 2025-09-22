Doña Ana County Commissioner Vice Chair Susana Chaparro motions to table the vote on the proposed Project Jupiter data center for 60 days, Sept. 19, 2025. The motion failed when no other commissioner seconded it. (Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters)

On September 19, 2025, the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve industrial revenue bonds for Project Jupiter — a $165 billion data center campus just north of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. Touted as one of the largest private investments in New Mexico’s history, the project promises to reshape the regional economy from El Paso to Las Cruces.

But the decision came after a seven-hour marathon meeting filled with protests, emotional testimony, and sharp divisions over water rights, property taxes, energy infrastructure, and how quickly the deal moved through the system.

To understand why this project has electrified southern New Mexico, it’s worth breaking down what’s at stake — for the community, the economy, and the environment.

The Project and the Players

Project Jupiter is led by BorderPlex Digital Assets and Stack Infrastructure, with Austin-based Oracle widely rumored to be the anchor tenant. The proposal calls for four massive data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence training, supported by a micro-grid power system and natural gas-fired turbines capable of generating up to 1 gigawatt of electricity.

Over 2,500 construction jobs are expected between now and 2028, followed by 750 permanent positions to run the data centers and the power facility.

For a region long searching for economic diversification, supporters see this as a chance to put southern New Mexico on the map for technology investment.

“Outside of New Mexico, it feels like we are known for green chile, ‘Breaking Bad,’ and the atomic bomb,” said Cole Montgomery, a high school senior in Las Cruces who hopes to study engineering. “I want us to be known for more. This project and others like it can be our brand.”

Tax Incentives and Revenue Promises

Under the 30-year industrial revenue bond deal, Doña Ana County will technically own the land and facilities, leasing them back to BorderPlex Digital, which will repay the bonds over time.

This structure means the project avoids property taxes for three decades. In return, BorderPlex Digital has pledged to pay $360 million over 30 years — about $12 million annually — to the county.

Stack Infrastructure has also promised $50 million for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades and $6.9 million for community projects, including Boys and Girls Club facilities. Of that, $10 million is earmarked for Sunland Park, though city officials note no binding agreement has yet been signed.

Supporters argue this is a fair tradeoff: the region gets jobs, infrastructure, and long-term tax revenue. Critics say it shifts the financial burden onto local taxpayers while giving a private company decades of tax relief.

Water Worries and Energy Demands

Perhaps the biggest flashpoint is water.

Residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park have endured years of poor drinking water quality, with arsenic levels exceeding safety limits due to mismanagement by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

Against that backdrop, learning that Project Jupiter will consume 7.2 million gallons annually once operational — with a one-time fill of 10 million gallons during construction — set off alarms.

Developers insist the data centers will use a closed-loop cooling system, recycling water rather than consuming it outright, and note CRRUA produces 2.6 million gallons daily, making Jupiter’s 20,000-gallon daily use manageable.

But residents like Jesus Baquera of Sunland Park remain skeptical:

“You’re working very fast to pass this project,” Baquera told commissioners. “How about our drinking water? How come you didn’t work that fast?”

Energy is another point of contention. BorderPlex will build natural gas turbines to power the campus, separate from the main regional grid. The company promises the latest emissions controls and relatively modest water use for cooling, but some residents argue the numbers don’t add up — pointing to higher consumption rates at other regional power plants.

Transparency, Timelines, and Political Drama

Much of the criticism centers on how fast the project came together.

District 4 Commissioner Susanna Chaparro, the lone “no” vote, tried three times to delay the decision by 60 days to give residents and officials more time to review environmental impacts and financing terms.

“This has been rushed for me and for the people whom I represent,” Chaparro said. “If we believe in real democracy, we include the community from the beginning so that we know what’s going on, so that we don’t have fear.”

Supporters countered that delays would kill the project and cost the region billions in lost opportunity.

After the final vote, angry residents shouted “sellouts” and “recall” at commissioners, underscoring how divisive the decision has become.

Although the vote authorizes the project, the commissioners have 30 days to review additional information before the bond deal officially closes.

New Mexico State Rep. Nathan Small emphasized that the community benefit agreements — covering water, education, and transportation investments — are now binding and enforceable.

“There is strong and needed oversight,” Small said. “The state will step up to that role, and I know the county is stepping forward into that role.”

Construction on the data center campus is slated to begin later this year, with full buildout expected by 2028.

A Community at a Crossroads

For supporters, Project Jupiter represents economic rebirth: thousands of jobs, modern infrastructure, and a new identity for southern New Mexico as a technology hub.

For opponents, it’s a case study in how massive projects can move faster than public understanding — with local voices struggling to keep up as decisions are made in Santa Fe and corporate boardrooms.

The next few months will reveal whether Project Jupiter fulfills its promise of shared prosperity — or becomes another chapter in the long history of communities feeling left behind when big money arrives.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

