Project InnerSpace, an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to eliminating the major barriers to scaled development of geothermal energy, launched a new effort in partnership with the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a leading energy think tank in Indonesia, to further expand development of Indonesia's vast geothermal resources.

Indonesia is the second largest producer of geothermal energy for electricity worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency's "The Future of Geothermal Energy" report. Indonesia added more than 1GW of geothermal net power capacity to its energy supply between 2013 and 2023 and has large-scale geothermal projects underway. Much more is possible. An initial analysis of data from Project InnerSpace's GeoMap™ shows that Indonesia has about 3,000 GW of geothermal potential, of which about 20 GW — or half of Indonesia's total energy demand — can be reached at an LCOE of less than $150 per MWh. There is also significant opportunity for direct-use heat.

Project InnerSpace and IESR convened a broad group of industry leaders, policy-makers, and subject matter experts in Jakarta today to solicit ideas and feedback for a concrete and actionable plan to meet that potential and rapidly scale geothermal development in Indonesia. Project InnerSpace and IESR will publish a comprehensive geothermal report and roadmap, entitled "The Future of Geothermal in Indonesia," in English and Bahasa Indonesia in the fall.

The report will leverage Indonesia-based subject matter experts and expertise to examine the country's total geothermal potential across all applications and technological concepts, and offer recommendations for overcoming investment barriers, adopting policies that encourage geothermal development, and implementing practical strategies to move the industry forward. Contributors include Universitas Gadjah Mada, Enerka, Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center and Universitas Brawijaya.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK