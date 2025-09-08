When a historic storm slammed into the upper Midwest on June 20, it left behind more than downed power lines and flooded streets—it tested the mettle of an entire energy ecosystem. In the aftermath, Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Otter Tail Power Co. with its prestigious Emergency Response Award, a recognition given only twice a year to member utilities demonstrating exceptional courage, speed, and collaboration in restoring power after catastrophic events.

This year, Otter Tail Power joined a growing list of utilities nationwide facing a new reality: extreme weather as a primary threat to energy infrastructure. The June 20 storm brought an almost biblical display of force—32 tornadoes, 6 inches of rain, 4-inch hailstones, and 160 mph winds—leaving 42,500 customers, nearly 30% of the company’s service area, in the dark across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

A Grid Tested by Nature’s Fury

The energy industry has always battled storms, but the scale and intensity of recent weather events are accelerating conversations around grid hardening, resilience funding, and multi-state restoration protocols.

For Otter Tail Power, the June storm caused one of the largest restoration efforts in its history, knocking out power across multiple states and service territories. From Wilton and Tuttle in central North Dakota to Bemidji, Minnesota, the storm didn’t discriminate—rural and urban communities alike faced widespread outages.

Yet, beyond the technical challenges—rebuilding lines, restoring substations, coordinating mutual aid—there was the human element. Families went days without electricity in sweltering heat. Businesses faced financial losses. Entire communities had to come together in the dark.

16,500 Hours of Heroism

As Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad shared, this wasn’t just about poles and wires—it was about people:

“Some customers endured multiple days without electricity, struggling to stay connected with loved ones and cleaning up storm damage,” Rogelstad said. “Our team members across departments contributed more than 16,500 hours to the restoration effort, working long days and nights to bring function and comfort back to homes and businesses.”

Crews worked alongside emergency responders, local volunteers, and mutual aid partners, while communities showed gratitude in countless ways—home-cooked meals delivered to work sites, messages of encouragement across social media, and even simple honks and waves as lineworkers labored through the night.

An Industry-Wide Call to Action

From an all-energy perspective, the June 20 storm highlights two converging realities:

Extreme Weather is Increasing – Events once considered “100-year storms” are now happening regularly. Utilities are rethinking grid design, vegetation management, and investment in smart grid technology that can limit outages or restore power remotely. Resilience Requires Collaboration – Investor-owned utilities like Otter Tail Power, municipal utilities, co-ops, and federal agencies all share a role in response efforts. EEI’s award underscores the industry-wide commitment to mutual assistance agreements and coordinated restoration strategies across state lines.

As EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney put it, this recognition reflects “incredible commitment to the customers and communities they serve,” but it also signals how restoration is becoming a shared national responsibility as weather grows more unpredictable.

A Broader Energy Lens

Otter Tail Power’s response story resonates across all sectors of energy:

Electric Utilities: Must invest in grid modernization and storm-hardening infrastructure to reduce outage durations.

Oil & Gas: Pipeline and refinery operators face similar threats from flooding and wind damage, prompting resilience planning and emergency fuel supply coordination.

Renewables: Wind and solar farms also face storm impacts—transmission lines, substations, and even turbine blades need design upgrades for extreme weather survival.

Public Policy: Funding through programs like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and FEMA resilience grants is increasingly critical to storm-proof America’s energy backbone.

Community at the Heart of Restoration

Perhaps the most compelling takeaway from the June 20 response is the human spirit behind the hard hats. Rogelstad noted how kindness and solidarity fueled the crews as much as food or fuel did:

“Shared prayers for safety, notes of gratitude, and uplifting comments gave our teams a boost as they completed this hard work… I’m immensely proud of how our people responded with urgency, compassion, and grit.”

In recognizing Otter Tail Power, EEI isn’t just honoring a company—it’s shining a light on energy workers nationwide who restore power in the face of danger, fatigue, and uncertainty.

As Otter Tail Power Co., serving 133,900 customers across 422 communities, looks to the future, this award cements a reality:

Resilience isn’t optional —it’s now central to energy planning.

Collaboration across industries and states will define how quickly power—and normalcy—returns after the next storm.

Communities, policymakers, and utilities must work together to ensure investments today prevent prolonged outages tomorrow.

The June 20 storm may have cut power, but it also illuminated the path forward for the entire energy sector: stronger grids, faster responses, and a deeper connection between the people who deliver energy and the people who depend on it.

