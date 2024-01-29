POET and Summit Carbon Solutions Announce Carbon Capture Partnership
Partnership will incorporate 17 POET plants, capture 4.7 million metric tons of CO2.
In a major step forward for the future of agriculture and biofuels, POET and Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) announced a groundbreaking partnership connecting the world's largest biofuel producer with the world's largest carbon capture and storage project.
This collaboration brings together two entities—both founded upon creating new agricultural marke…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.