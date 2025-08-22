Bill McKibben & Jamie Henn

In an era of political headwinds and fading policy momentum, Volts host David Roberts convenes two pillars of climate activism—Bill McKibben and Jamie Henn—to reimagine the direction of the movement.

The conversation pivots away from protest and regulation toward a positive, forward-looking strategy: celebrating and promoting the explosive expansion of solar energy as a source of empowerment.

Their provocative question: what does building for the climate look like, and how do we defend the narrative online?

3 Main Takeaways

Shift the Focus: From “Fighting Fossil Fuels” to “Celebrating the Sun”

McKibben and Henn argue that climate activism must center on the extraordinary growth of solar power—growth that defies even the most optimistic forecasts. This framing allows activists to change the narrative from scarcity and opposition to abundance and possibility. Winning the Digital Battle for Clean Energy Messaging

A key battleground is the information environment. The hosts emphasize the importance of shaping online narratives to uplift clean energy rather than cede the information war to skeptics. Activism must evolve beyond signage and protests into crafting compelling, shareable stories that inspire adoption and investment in renewables. Solar as Liberation, Not Just Energy

Beyond economics, McKibben and Henn describe the sun as a symbol of liberation—democratizing energy access and offering agency to communities historically sidelined by traditional energy models. Activism now involves promoting infrastructure that embodies human freedom and resilience.

Other Notes of Interest

Background Powerhouses

McKibben is famed for founding the U.S. climate movement and currently leads Third Act, mobilizing older demographics. Henn runs Fossil Free Media, a communications nonprofit born from 350.org.

Volts Host Acknowledgement

Listeners grapple with the irony of volatile climate discourse while the movement itself risks losing forward momentum—highlighted poignantly by the host’s framing that clean energy provisions from past legislation have mostly vanished.

Audience Engagement & Cultural Friction

The accompanying comment section (though not part of the formal episode) illustrates public impatience—one listener challenges the host directly: “If you won’t install solar and batteries in 2025, WTF are we doing?” showing the urgency and emotional stakes involved.

Conclusion

Volts’ latest episode delivers a compelling reframing of climate activism. Bill McKibben and Jamie Henn remind us that the future depends not just on resisting destruction, but on actively embracing the generation of possibility—through solar power, narrative strategy, and the symbolism of self-determination.

In refocusing energy toward building, celebrating, and communicating, they offer renewed hope and a pathway forward that feels both urgent and liberating.

To listen to the Volts Podcast, click here

