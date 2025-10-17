Volts’ host David Roberts sits down with Quaise CEO Carlos Araque to unpack a moon-shot: drilling miles into the Earth and flipping super-deep heat into firm, local, fossil-free power. The hook isn’t just “more geothermal.” It’s a different class of resource—300–500°C rock that turns water supercritical and multiplies output by an order of magnitude.

Araque’s pitch is equal parts physics lesson and capital-markets provocation: if you give oil-and-gas a tool that works at those temperatures, you can repurpose rigs, talent, and balance sheets to mine heat instead of fuels.

Araque explains Quaise’s millimeter-wave (read: very powerful microwave) drilling system that vaporizes rock without a drill bit, avoiding heat-driven breakdowns that hobble conventional tools at depth. The conversation hits the supercritical water threshold (~375°C), why “hotter beats deeper,” the Oregon first-of-a-kind (50 MW on a site expandable to 1 GW), well spacing and durability, and why the company is positioning itself less as a tool vendor and more as an infrastructure catalyst that invites oil-and-gas to scale geothermal like it scales hydrocarbons.

Three Main Takeaways

1) The step-change is temperature, not just depth.

Most advanced geothermal today works in the 150–200°C band. Araque’s target is 300–500°C—the “Goldilocks zone” where water goes supercritical around 375°C and turbine efficiency, flow dynamics, and heat-to-power conversion all jump. He argues the returns are exponential: ~5× at ~300°C and ~10× at ~400°C versus ~200°C resources.

The practical upshot: tens of megawatts per well and power-plant footprints that look more like gas than sprawling wind/solar fields. Depth is merely the ticket to reach those temperatures wherever the gradient demands it.

2) Millimeter-wave drilling changes the physics—and the economics.

Conventional bits wear out, can’t transmit enough torque to the rock face several miles down, and struggle to clear chunky cuttings. Quaise’s approach beams ~100-GHz energy down a waveguide from the surface, pulverizing rock into dust and blowing it back up the hole with gas—no bottom-hole motor, no bit swaps, no days-long trips out of the well.

Power draw is in the ~1–5 MW range—substantial, but trivial compared to lifetime output (Araque’s cheeky “Q of ~1000”). Because the high-maintenance gear lives topside, uptime and serviceability look far more like surface plant operations than deep mechanical drilling.

3) If it pencils at gas parity, the scale takes care of itself.

Araque frames the business on the metrics capital already trusts: heat at ~$3/MMBtu and firm electricity at ~$50–$100/MWh at the meter—with no fuel bill, minimal transmission, and siting near load. The first commercial build in Oregon aims to prove those numbers with a handful of ~2-mile wells totaling ~50 MW, then replicate in hotter gradients before expanding to deeper, everywhere-capable plays.

The endgame isn’t a single vertically integrated giant; it’s unlocking an asset class that oil-and-gas and infra funds already know how to finance at multi-trillion-dollar scale.

Other Topics of Note

Araque stresses this is not “closed-loop” in the geothermal-industry sense; they bring water but still sweep heat through natural fracture networks to reach power-plant-scale outputs. On longevity, wells are sized for multi-decade drawdown and can be rotated across a field to allow recharge over longer horizons.

Seismic risk is managed by avoiding faults and targeting bulk hot rock below them. Surface footprint runs at tens of MW per acre, making urban-adjacent siting conceivable for heat users—and politically spicy for power.

Even the pulverized rock dust may hold side-value for miners, though that’s a sideshow to the power business. As for licensing the drill, Araque says not yet; the plan is to prove plants, not sell tools, until the market demands more hands on the zapper.

Conclusion

This episode is a clean hit for listeners tracking firm, 24/7 decarbonization that can scale like hydrocarbons. Roberts keeps the science accessible and the stakes clear; Araque brings operator realism with just enough swagger.

If Quaise’s Oregon project lands anywhere near its targets—hotter wells, fewer wells, gas-parity heat and power—super-deep geothermal becomes a serious contender to redirect oil-and-gas muscle toward mining heat. For an energy system hungry for density, durability, and local siting, that’s the kind of plot twist worth bookmarking.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK