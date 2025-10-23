New York wrote one of the country’s boldest climate laws in 2019. Six years and several political plot twists later, David Roberts sits down with NYSERDA’s Doreen Harris to ask a blunt question: how does the state get back on track?

The conversation is candid, occasionally sparky, and full of hard trade-offs between ambition, affordability, and reliability.

Host: David Roberts, Volts.

Guest: Doreen Harris, President of NYSERDA.

Topics: stalled or reshaped policies (cap-and-invest; clean car standards), offshore wind’s turbulence and bright spots, distributed solar’s outperformance, big new loads (data centers/semis), the case for advanced nuclear, and who should pay for the transition—ratepayers or taxpayers.

Progress is uneven—but not nil.

Harris points to real wins: South Fork Wind’s strong first-year performance (≈46% net capacity factor; ~53% in 1H25) and NYC-serving CHPE transmission advancing toward 2026, plus NY’s community/distributed solar surpassing the 6-GW milestone early. These are tangible grid contributions, not just targets on paper. Policy headwinds force prioritization and pacing.

With federal supports diminished and permitting in flux, New York is triaging: phasing its economy-wide program work (DEC rulemaking first), pulling forward land-based renewables solicitations to beat shrinking federal credit windows, and redeploying limited ratepayer funds. The politics of “who pays”—rate base vs. tax base—looms over everything. The resource mix is widening, not narrowing.

Offshore wind remains core downstate, but Harris makes the reliability case for diversity, including storage and a fresh look at advanced nuclear—via a NYPA-led, at-least-1-GW directive that could be one big plant or several smaller units. Expect more standardization and multi-state coordination as first-of-a-kind costs get tamed.

Other Topics of Note

Distributed solar = bill relief & peak shaving. Harris cites summer peaks shaved ~5% and ~$90M in customer savings—consistent with the state’s messaging around NY-Sun’s system value as it eyes a post-10-GW horizon.

Transmission: one path closes, another opens. Even as some proposals stumble, the Champlain Hudson Power Express is laying cable—planned to deliver ~20% of NYC’s electricity with Canadian hydro.

Affordability optics matter. When rates are rising for many reasons (aging infrastructure included), climate policy becomes an easy scapegoat. Harris argues the transition’s incremental rate impact is smaller than the politics suggest and stresses clearer consumer education. (Context: NY has also re-tuned some efficiency program budgets in 2025, drawing scrutiny.)

Conclusion

Volts delivers a grounded check-in: New York hasn’t abandoned its climate law, but the path is now more “all-of-the-above clean” and ruthlessly pragmatic—build what’s financeable and permittable, keep bills tolerable, and keep multiple options alive (offshore wind, storage, transmission, distributed solar, and a serious nuclear lane).

For listeners tracking the national picture, this episode doubles as a field guide to governing the transition when political winds shift. Start here, then watch how NY’s fall 2025 procurements and NYPA’s nuclear scoping shape a 2030 reality.

