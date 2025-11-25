On this episode of Volts, David Roberts invites energy analyst Kingsmill Bond back to the mic to make a bold claim: clean electrification isn’t just likely, it’s inevitable. For This Week In Energy listeners, this conversation lands right in the strike zone—where physics, economics, and geopolitics collide with real-world projects, LNG terminals, drilling programs, and grid battles.

Bond, now at Ember after stints with Carbon Tracker and RMI, walks through his new report, The Electrotech Revolution, arguing that we’re not just in a transition but in a full-blown regime change: “a century of evolution is converging into a decade of revolution.” Roberts plays both fanboy and cross-examiner, pushing Bond to unpack why he thinks electrotech—renewables, batteries, EVs, heat pumps, digital controls, AI—is going to eat fossil fuels’ lunch whether or not climate is part of the conversation.

If you work in energy, from shale basins to solar farms to regulatory offices, this episode is less “future think” and more “incoming conditions.”

David Roberts is the longtime energy and climate explainer behind Volts, known for his deep-dive interviews with analysts, modelers, and system thinkers. His guest, Kingsmill Bond, has become one of the most widely cited “macro” transition analysts—someone who looks past individual projects and policies to track the big curves: technology learning rates, sectoral demand peaks, and the geopolitics of who buys and who sells energy.

The episode orbits around three main ideas from Ember’s Electrotech Revolution deck:

Electrotech as a distinct cluster – a subset of “cleantech” centered around the electron: solar, wind, batteries, EVs, heat pumps, digital coordination, AI, advanced cables, HVDC, grid-forming inverters, and software-driven flexibility. Three fundamental drivers – physics, economics, and geopolitics that, Bond argues, make the rise of electrotech “inexorable and irreversible.” A world passing fossil demand peaks in real time – sector by sector, country by country, with China and emerging markets now doing the leapfrogging people once only talked about.

Along the way, Roberts and Bond torch a few sacred cows: hydrogen as panacea, biofuels as “solution,” and the culture of official forecasts that keep insisting the learning curves will magically flatten next decade. They also tackle AI’s role as both power hog and efficiency engine, and they spend real time on LNG—the “last hurrah” bet of the US gas industry versus an avalanche of cheap Chinese solar.

Electrotech is the next chapter of the digital revolution, not just “climate tech.”

Bond and Roberts go out of their way to separate “electrotech” from the broader, sometimes fuzzy, world of “cleantech” and “climate tech.” Electrotech is defined as a cluster of modular, digital, small-unit technologies that live on steep learning curves and are pulled together by the electron: solar and wind on the supply side; EVs, heat pumps, and industrial electrification on the demand side; and a messy middle of software, AI, batteries, smart inverters, cables, and new grid architectures.

The key move here is reframing. Rather than pitching this as an environmental or “degrowth” story, Bond frames electrotech as the logical next phase of the digital revolution. Electricity is, by definition, a digital-friendly energy carrier, while fossil fuels are “fiery molecules” that are hard to control and full of thermodynamic waste. Bond argues that many of the electrotech gains we’re seeing today were actually driven by laptops and smartphones—cheap batteries, cheap semiconductors, precision manufacturing—not by climate policy.

That reframing matters for TWiE listeners. If the driver is physics plus silicon, then this isn’t primarily about moral arguments for or against fossil fuels. It’s about a new technology stack that behaves like computing: every time you double deployment, costs fall, capabilities rise, and whole new business models appear. The question for incumbents isn’t “Do you believe in climate?” It’s “Are you ready for your sector to behave like the smartphone market?”

The physics and economics of electrotech are quietly rewriting the size of the challenge—and the business model of fossil fuels.

The second big takeaway is that when you stare at the numbers, the energy transition looks less like pushing a boulder uphill and more like switching to a more powerful machine. Bond lays out the physics first: fossil systems waste roughly two-thirds of primary energy as heat and friction, particularly in internal combustion vehicles and steam-based generation. Electrotech solutions—EVs, heat pumps, direct electrification of industry—can deliver the same useful energy with a fraction of the input, leading to much lower overall energy demand for the same level of service.

That single fact—that we’re wasting two-thirds of the energy we dig up—is something Roberts keeps trying to put “on a T-shirt,” because it changes how you read all the scary graphs. Electrotech doesn’t have to replace all primary energy. It only has to replace the one-third that actually becomes useful work. The “target” is about three times smaller than people think when they just look at primary energy charts.

Layered on top of that is the economics. Electrotech technologies behave like technologies: their costs fall predictably as deployment doubles. Fossil fuels behave like commodities: you dig up the cheap stuff first, and over time, geology fights you. Adjusted for inflation, Bond notes, fossil prices today look a lot like fossil prices a century ago. Solar, meanwhile, plummeted from ~$100/W in the 1970s to around ten cents a watt today.

This sets up a brutal dynamic: an inherently more efficient, continuously cheaper technology cluster (electrotech) is competing against a flat-priced, waste-heavy system (fossils). Once growth in the new tech takes the growth in demand, the incumbent tech doesn’t just “grow slower”—it peeks over the hill and exits the growth business entirely. Bond’s example is US coal: two years after demand peaked, half the industry had gone bust; within five years, coal companies were booted out of the S&P index.

For investors, utilities, pipeline companies, and LNG developers, that’s the real alarm bell in this episode. Bond and Roberts argue that we are already at or near peak fossil demand in several major sectors—buildings (since ~2018), industrial energy (since ~2014), road transport (since ~2019), and possibly electricity this year. Even if the absolute tonnage of fossil fuels burned looks flat for a few years, the business has quietly switched modes—from “growth” to “harvest and defend”—with all the financial, political, and social consequences that follow.

Geopolitics, China, and AI are amplifying the shift, not slowing it down.

The third core message is geopolitical—and it’s where the conversation becomes directly relevant to national energy strategies, especially in the US and Europe. Three-quarters of the world lives in countries that import fossil fuels. Under Pax Americana, that was tolerable; shipping lanes were protected and suppliers were diversified. But pandemic shocks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now the weaponization of US fossil exports have reminded everyone just how vulnerable an import-dependent system can be.

Electrotech offers a different map. Sunshine and wind are broadly distributed, and once you buy the panel or the turbine, you own your energy asset for decades—it’s the difference between “renting barrels” and “owning electrons,” as Bond puts it. He points out that most countries have at least ten times their current energy demand in practical renewable potential even after excluding forests, farmland, and cities. China saw this early, invested heavily, and now dominates patents and manufacturing. More importantly, China is electrifying its own demand—especially transport and light industry—much faster than the West, while exporting both products and factory capacity to emerging markets.

For LNG developers banking on Asian demand, Bond paints a stark picture: US LNG is gearing up for ~300 bcm of exports, while China is building equipment to export the equivalent electricity output in solar capacity—every year, for thirty years. Solar plus storage is already competitive with imported gas in many markets today, and getting cheaper. In Bond’s framing, we’re not just watching a competition between fuels; we’re watching a battle between two overbuild strategies, where one side (LNG) has fuel costs forever, and the other (solar + batteries) does not.

AI enters the story as both a demand spike and a coordination engine. While headlines focus on data centers and “AI will crash the grid” narratives, Bond cites early estimates that AI could account for about 10% of global growth in electricity demand by 2030—big for certain regions, but not system-breaking. More intriguingly, he frames AI as a core electrotech tool: the “electrification of thinking” that allows granular, real-time matching of variable supply and flexible demand. In his view, the net effect of AI across industry and transport is likely to be a large reduction in total energy demand—potentially an order of magnitude larger than its own consumption—by wringing waste out of complex systems.

Put together, the drivers Bond highlights—physics, falling costs, and the geopolitical desire for self-sufficiency—don’t guarantee a smooth transition. But they do explain why resistance, especially from policy swings in a single country, is unlikely to reverse the trend. At most, it changes where the value accrues, not whether the shift happens.

Other Topics of Note

Roberts and Bond spend time on the branding shift from “clean” to “electro.” Bond argues that “cleantech” got muddied by solutions that don’t live on steep learning curves (biofuels, CCS, many flavors of hydrogen) and don’t deliver strong efficiency gains. Electrotech, by contrast, deliberately spotlights “the winning solutions”—technologies that get cheaper as they scale and deliver more useful energy from less input. For audiences tired of all-things-to-all-people climate talk, that sharper focus is refreshing.

Hydrogen and biofuels get a particularly blunt takedown. Bond admits he was more optimistic about electrolyzers a few years back but says the surrounding systems never delivered the expected learning-curve behavior. Hydrogen becomes, in his words, “the most expensive form of electrons”—and biofuels are called out as a “fake solution,” especially once you compare land use and conversion losses against solar. Roberts riffs on this with his favorite corn-for-ethanol comparison: hand a fraction of that land to solar and you could power the country with far less waste.

There’s also some sharp media criticism that TWiE listeners will recognize. Bond skewers the “carbon profit scenario” style of forecasting—where institutions like the IEA and EIA keep drawing futures in which solar and batteries suddenly stop getting cheaper and fossil demand chugs along for decades. He suggests these curves are less neutral analysis and more the product of who pays the bills: scenarios designed to comfort either fossil incumbents or climate hawks, rather than describe what’s actually happening on the ground.

Finally, the conversation repeatedly returns to China and emerging markets. Roberts notes, with some amazement, that two-thirds of emerging economies now have a higher share of solar generation than the US. Bond rattles off examples like Vietnam, India, Mexico, Pakistan, and even Nepal, where EV adoption and solar build-out are racing ahead for a simple reason: they’re cheaper. The “leapfrogging” that used to be a slide deck talking point now shows up in import stats and generation data. That, as Bond sees it, is where the fossil demand story really breaks from the old script.

Conclusion

For the This Week In Energy audience, this episode of Volts functions as both a briefing and a warning. Roberts and Bond aren’t saying fossil fuels vanish next week; they’re arguing that the shape of the energy system is changing in ways that standard models and boardroom assumptions still haven’t fully absorbed. Electrotech is not a boutique “green” add-on. It is a new industrial stack—modular, digital, increasingly self-balancing—that feeds on learning curves and globalized manufacturing rather than on finite underground deposits.

If Bond is right, the next decade won’t be defined by a simple tug-of-war between “old” and “new” energy. It’ll be defined by where and how quickly electrotech captures growth. Markets and countries that lean into that growth curve will build industries, jobs, and geopolitical leverage around electrons and algorithms. Those that double down on late-stage fossil megaprojects may still cash in for a few years—but are also volunteering to be the next US coal sector: capital-intensive, politically powerful, and then suddenly, painfully overbuilt.

Roberts closes the show hoping to bring Bond back in five years to see how much of this played out. For anyone working in energy today, you don’t have five years to decide whether this thesis matters to you. Whether you agree with every number or not, this conversation lays out a simple, uncomfortable question:

If clean electrification really is inevitable, do you want to be building the future system—or defending the last profitable chapter of the old one?

