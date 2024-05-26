Plastic Waste is a Global Problem. Carbon recycling can help
Luca and her collaborators recently published a report on reducing carbon emissions through carbon recycling in these hard-to-electrify industries.
Heavy industries such as aviation and chemical manufacturing contribute to about 20% of overall U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and will continue to depend on fossil fuels.
While scientists are continuously exploring ways to reduce fossil fuel use in these sectors, Oana Luca, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at CU Boulder, explores techn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.