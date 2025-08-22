When the Iowa Utilities Commission met this month, it wasn’t just another line on the agenda—it was a flashpoint. Landowners, environmental advocates, and community leaders filled the room, demanding that regulators rescind Summit Carbon Solutions’ permits to build a massive carbon dioxide pipeline across the state. Their arguments stretched beyond Iowa’s borders, tapping into a deeper, multi-state struggle over land rights, environmental risk, and who ultimately controls the future of carbon infrastructure.

The hearing was one of the first since Iowa granted Summit a permit in 2024, a decision that angered residents who believed their county ordinances and local safety concerns had been ignored. The tension was evident as farmers spoke of generational land being threatened by eminent domain, while others warned of safety hazards tied to transporting compressed CO₂ underground.

But Iowa is not alone in this fight. Just across the border, North Dakota has become the legal and regulatory battleground where the future of Summit’s $9 billion project may ultimately be decided.

Iowa’s Uneasy Permit

Summit Carbon Solutions pitched its 2,000-mile pipeline as a lifeline for ethanol, allowing the industry to qualify for lucrative low-carbon fuel tax credits by capturing and storing emissions. Iowa regulators agreed, granting a permit in 2024 despite strong county-level pushback.

Counties like Story and Shelby had passed ordinances requiring larger setbacks and stricter safety standards, citing risks of ruptures or leaks. But Summit countered in court, arguing federal law preempted local rules. This summer, a federal appeals court sided with the company, ruling that counties could not override federally established safety guidelines.

That ruling stripped local governments of one of their last tools of resistance, leaving many Iowans feeling that decisions about their land and safety were being made far above their heads.

North Dakota: The Zoning Flashpoint

While Iowa has been grappling with questions of eminent domain and federal preemption, North Dakota’s fight has taken shape in zoning law. In 2019, the state legislature passed a law giving the Public Service Commission (PSC) near-total authority over pipeline siting, effectively nullifying local zoning ordinances.