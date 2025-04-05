Philadelphia Gas Works is looking at geothermal energy to help keep kids cool in school. The utility has issued a Request for Proposals for a firm to conduct a geothermal site survey and feasibility study in conjunction with the School District of Philadelphia.

The study will look at implementing a closed-loop geothermal system capable of supporting multiple heat pumps for heating and cooling. The exploration of geothermal technology is part of PGW’s diversification efforts, which aim to grow revenue and deliver increased value to its customers while expanding on its clean energy portfolio and lowering emissions.

“Launching a feasibility study for geothermal in collaboration with the School District of Philadelphia is a critical step in the near term to identify strategies to help diversify the revenue of PGW, sustain jobs, reduce emissions, and offer customers a variety of cost-saving energy efficiency options,” said Seth Shapiro, PGW president and chief executive officer, in a press release.

PGW and SDP have selected the John F. McCloskey Elementary School and the adjacent Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center as the sites for the selected proposer to evaluate the networked energy needs and system requirements for a geothermal system. The study will consider factors such as geological conditions, available space for underground bore installations, and the potential design for a decentralized geothermal unit with pumping capabilities.

“There is no silver bullet to meet a clean energy vision; it will take a multifaceted approach. We greatly appreciate the careful planning and due diligence taken by everyone involved to date to get us to this point including feedback from key stakeholders and the public,” said Shapiro.

Interested parties must submit their proposals by 2:00 p.m. ET, April 15, 2025. For more information, please visit this link. Questions relating to the Request for Proposals should be directed in writing to PGW via pgw.procureware.com.

