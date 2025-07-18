A farmer plants soybeans into a cover cropped field. (Photo by Brandon O’Connor/NRCS)

PepsiCo and Cargill have announced plans to expand sustainable farming practices on 240,000 acres of Iowa cropland by 2030.

The brands will partner with Practical Farmers of Iowa, which will give technical and financial support to farmers as they implement practices like cover crops, reduced tillage and steps to reduce nitrogen application on their operations.

According to a press release from PepsiCo, the effort will center on the “shared corn supply chain” in Iowa, from which Cargill produces ingredients for PepsiCo products. PepsiCo, in addition to soda brands, owns products like Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos and more.

“Together, the companies aim to deepen supply chain resilience, support positive outcomes for farming communities by helping them implement regenerative practices, and unlock new opportunities for advancing sustainable agriculture at scale,” the release said.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show about 13.1 million acres across Iowa were planted with corn, for all purposes, in 2024.

The release said the collaboration with Practical Farmers of Iowa is “key” to scaling regenerative agriculture practices, and Jim Andrew, PepsiCo’s chief sustainability officer, said the effort creates “shared value and long-term sustainability.”

“By working with farmers to understand what’s best for their farms and partnering across the supply chain we can accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices that can result in healthier soil, reduced emissions, and improved crop yields and livelihoods for farmers,” Andrew said in the release.

PepsiCo’s goal is to “drive adoption” of these practices on 10 million acres globally by 2030, and according to the release, Cargill aims to do the same on 10 million North American acres over the next five years.

Cargill’s Chief Sustainability Officer Pilar Cruz said it will drive “measurable results” where the food chain starts, at the farm.

“By coming together across the value chain, we can help create the conditions for regenerative agriculture to take root and grow,” Cruz said in a statement. “The collaboration offers a model for how we can drive meaningful impact at scale.”

The partners aim to improve soil health, resiliency to the impacts of a changing climate and farm productivity while also integrating farmers into “sustainably-focused” supply chains.

PepsiCo declined to share the financial investment the project represents.

Cami Koons is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering agriculture and the environment. She previously worked at publications in Kansas and Missouri, covering rural affairs.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK