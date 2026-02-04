Basin Electric Power Cooperative has selected Denver-based PCL Construction to build a $4-billion natural gas-fueled generation facility in Williams County, North Dakota.

With two roughly 745-MW units, the combined-cycle power plant, called Bison Generation Station, is set to produce about 1.49 GW, making it one of the largest electric generation projects in the coop’s history.

Based in Bismarck, N.D., the cooperative is made up of about 140 member systems that serve rural areas in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, the Dakotas and Wyoming, with about 3 million customers..

Basin Electric is working with the PCL and design-build firm Burns & McDonnell to align construction packages with the project schedule and coordinate with major equipment suppliers on fabrication and delivery timelines

PCL said it is assembling its site team, preparing a mobilization plan and finalizing agreements with suppliers and subcontractors. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

The first unit is scheduled to come online in early 2029, with the second following in 2030.

Chris Bauer, Basin Electric’s supervisor of structural engineering, said the cooperative spent nearly all of 2025 identifying and evaluating potential contractors. “We started by casting a wide net of potential candidates with a fairly simple prequalification process that gave us key details to evaluate potential project partners,” Bauer said.

Basin Electric met in person with three finalists to review their project execution plans and prior experience.

The plant, located near Epping, N.D., is intended to support load growth from industrial activity, manufacturing, data processing, residential customers and small businesses, including farms and ranches.

“This investment strengthens our commitment to an all-of-the-above generation portfolio strategy, balancing diverse fuel types, generation methods and locations to ensure resilience and flexibility,” said Todd Brickhouse, Basin Electric CEO and general manager, in a news release.

At peak construction in 2027, the project is set to employ about 1,000 workers. Commercial operations are slated to begin in 2030.

“It seems like a never-ending challenge to keep up with load growth, and this plant will go a long way toward meeting that demand,” said Gavin McCollam, Basin Electric senior vice president and chief operating officer. The coop “has been increasing its renewable portfolio over the years, and this natural gas facility will help fill the gaps when wind and solar are not available.”

The plant will operate as a combined-cycle power plant, which uses both a combustion turbine and a steam turbine to generate electricity. Natural gas is burned to drive a combustion turbine connected to a generator. Exhaust heat from the process is captured by a heat recovery steam generator to produce steam, which powers a second turbine and generator.

