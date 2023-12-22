Overseas Shipholding Group Lands $400K Carbon Deal from DOE
Department of Energy gives out grant to study the development of its proposed Tampa Regional Intermodal Carbon Hub in Florida.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a provider of energy transportation services, announced that the Company has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) to study the development of its proposed Tampa Regional Intermodal Carbon Hub (“T-RICH”).
The study is intended to evaluate the commercial feasibility of developi…
