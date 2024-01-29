Over 11,000 Trees to be Axed for Carbon Pipeline Project
BPCL granted permission to cut 11,677 trees, including 10,582 mangroves, for pipeline project.
Thousands of trees are facing the axe between Chembur and Raigad districts of Maharashtra for laying 43 km of pipelines of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the state-owned oil company to cut 11,677 trees, including 10,582 mangroves, for laying four p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.