More and more often, people in the journalism business talk about “news deserts,” those places that have no newspapers or other local news coverage. I always felt sorry for those places. Now I live in one.

Journalists and people who care about the news were stunned Wednesday when News Media Corp. announced it was closing its newspapers, including four in South Dakota: the Huron Daily Plainsman, The Brookings Register, The Redfield Press and the Moody County Enterprise in Flandreau.

The sudden closing of those newspapers will make life tougher for subscribers and advertisers, not to mention the employees who are out of work. It’s tough news for me because I have a connection to all four papers.

I was raised in Huron. The Plainsman was my hometown paper, not that I paid much attention to it. My love of newspapers was developed later in life. The Huronite, as old-timers have been known to call it, didn’t really get on my radar until my mother-in-law started working there as the secretary to the publisher. At the time, I was the editor of the Milbank Herald Advance. As a rookie editor, it was heady stuff for me when she would slip one of my editorials onto the publisher’s desk to show off what her son-in-law was up to. Bless her heart, sometimes those editorials would be reprinted in the Plainsman.

My newspaper career started at The Brookings Register where I spent five years selling advertising. It was there that I fell in love with newspapering. I made three attempts to move from the sales department to the newsroom. The third time seemed like the charm. It tells you something about the way people are valued at newspapers in that I had to agree to take a cut in pay to become a reporter. At the time, the paper was owned by Stauffer Communications. Some bean counter at the home office cut the position.

While I thought my dreams of being a journalist had been crushed, the editor at the Register had other ideas. She had come to Brookings from The Redfield Press and knew that the owners there were having a tough time keeping editors. Their plan was to hire an editor and get that editor coached up on how to sell advertising. Once the editor was adept with a rate card, the owners would move on to another weekly newspaper and complete the process again. Their goal was to own a chain of weekly newspapers. However, they were stuck in Redfield because the news/editorial graduates they were getting from South Dakota State University had no interest in learning how to sell ads.

I was hired as editor and general manager of The Redfield Press because I already knew how to sell advertising and I had a keen interest in learning about writing and presenting the news. The lessons I learned in Redfield stuck with me my entire professional life.

From Redfield I went to Milbank and then on to the Capital Journal in Pierre. After stops as a writer for Game, Fish and Parks and University Relations at SDSU, my wife and I retired in Brookings. In retirement, one of the first freelance jobs I had was filling in as the editor at the Enterprise in Flandreau. I’ve been back to Flandreau a few times, filling in again just this past June.

I’d hate to think that I’m the common denominator as to why these four newspapers closed. It’s more likely that the cause is some sort of corporate mismanagement as anyone could look at the Register or the Enterprise and see that they have plenty of advertising to support their woefully small staffs.

The evening of Aug. 6, when the internet was roiling with news of the closures, I heard from a Brookings businessman who was incensed at the turn of events. He was an occasional subscriber to the Register. He spends his advertising dollars in the competing shopper. Yet he was angry, as we all should be, at the notion that there is no one in our community chasing and reporting the news.

These closures bring home the fact that the vital job of journalism has to be sustained by the communities that are served by newspapers. Certainly you should subscribe, but there’s more that you can do. Invest your advertising dollars in the publication that’s watching out for your best interests by reporting the news. Frequent the advertisers in the newspaper, telling them that you saw their ad in the local newspaper.

The template for bringing news back to these four communities has already been created. When the Gannett newspapers in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Watertown turned into ghosts of their former selves with shrunken staffs and little or no local news, startup weekly newspapers stepped in to fill the news void. There’s no reason to believe that the same formula won’t work in Brookings, Huron, Redfield or Flandreau. The Dakota Scout of Sioux Falls has already announced plans to expand into Brookings and Flandreau.

We can only hope that someone with more money than sense will try to fill the news voids in Huron and Redfield. For everyone who still has a newspaper in their community, take the time and spend the money to nurture it and help it grow. Do otherwise and you’ll wake up one day to find yourself living in a news desert.

Dana Hess spent more than 25 years in South Dakota journalism, editing newspapers in Redfield, Milbank and Pierre. He's retired and lives in Brookings, working occasionally as a freelance writer.

South Dakota Searchlight provides free news and commentary on critical issues facing the state. We seek to serve the public interest with accuracy, fairness, insight and civility.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

