For over two decades, Americans have been sold a dream wrapped in sunlight and wind gusts — a promise that renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, would be our ticket to energy independence, environmental salvation, and economic prosperity. But the hard truth? That promise was never rooted in free market principles or consumer-driven innovation. Instead, solar and wind have evolved into a sprawling government-industrial complex — a bureaucratic labyrinth where political favors, subsidies, and opaque NGOs call the shots, not market demand or competition.

What started as a noble idea has become a captured sector — one that siphons taxpayer dollars while branding itself as the ethical and moral compass of modern energy. And in doing so, it has become an unelected arm of government, increasingly controlled by political ideology and virtue-signaling narratives rather than economics or science.

The Illusion of Market Viability

Despite its public branding, the renewable sector is nowhere near a free market operation. Since the early 2000s, solar and wind energy companies have relied heavily on government subsidies, mandates, and preferential treatment — essentially receiving life support from Washington while masquerading as entrepreneurs.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), between 2005 and 2022, over $150 billion in federal subsidies and support flowed to the solar and wind sectors — not including state-level incentives or indirect benefits from government-funded research, tax credits, loan guarantees, and mandates such as Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS). Solar alone received more than $80 billion, with wind coming in at approximately $70 billion, primarily through the Production Tax Credit (PTC) and the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). These programs were extended repeatedly, not because of economic viability, but because of political pressure and lobbying.

Let that sink in: in an allegedly competitive and dynamic energy sector, the only way solar and wind survived — and expanded — was through government fiat. Imagine if oil and gas had to depend on renewable-level subsidies just to drill a well or sell a barrel. The free market would have abandoned them decades ago.

NGOs: The Shock Troops of the Renewable Regime

One of the most underreported but potent forces behind the rise of this command-and-control energy regime is the parallel rise of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Ostensibly nonprofit and mission-driven, these entities function as political operatives and marketing weapons disguised as environmental stewards.

Funded by billionaires, foundations, and even federal and state grants, NGOs like the Sierra Club, NRDC, 350.org, and hundreds of smaller local affiliates have waged relentless campaigns against fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and pipeline infrastructure. Meanwhile, they act as unaccountable boosters for wind and solar, even when those projects displace wildlife habitats, damage ecosystems, or require child labor in the global cobalt and lithium supply chains.

More dangerously, these NGOs have evolved into narrative factories, flooding media, schools, and policy circles with curated stories and manipulated data. They act not as truth-tellers, but as information disruptors, sowing distrust in scientific neutrality and promoting only those facts that support their agenda.

When groups like the Energy Foundation, Brighter Future Alliance or ClimateWorks coordinate global messaging through federal, state and local grants as well as “public education” initiatives, they’re not informing — they’re indoctrinating. They’re using tax dollars to intentionally manipulate the message to the tax payers.

The line between public relations and propaganda is not blurred; it has been erased.

Market Interference Disguised as Moral Duty

The environmental pitch has always been framed in moral absolutes: save the planet, save the children, save the polar bears. But morality without economics becomes tyranny. The current solar and wind regimes cannot exist without taxpayer sacrifice. Every kilowatt-hour of wind power subsidized is a dollar taken from a family or small business that never voted for it.

In states like California and New York, government mandates force utilities to buy renewable energy at inflated prices, not because it’s the most efficient or cleanest option, but because it satisfies political quotas. That’s not market competition — that’s economic coercion, pure and simple.

Moreover, the heavy regulatory and permitting hand of government prevents true innovation in alternative energy sectors that don't toe the wind-solar line — such as geothermal, small modular nuclear, or hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. The energy market has not been allowed to evolve naturally; it has been manipulated to conform to ideological orthodoxy.

Public-Private… or Just Public-Controlled?

The solar and wind industry today functions more like a public-private extension of the federal government than any legitimate marketplace actor. Through net metering laws, federal tax credits, Department of Energy grants, and climate-specific bond programs, the government has turned itself into both investor and insurer, picking winners and losers based on political alignment rather than value creation.

This isn’t just inefficient — it’s anti-democratic.

In a free society, consumers and innovators decide which technologies succeed. In the current model, politicians, bureaucrats, and NGO-funded consultants make those decisions behind closed doors. The incentives are not aligned with consumer benefits but with grant renewals, electoral campaigns, and public perception.

Who Pays the Price?

The greatest irony is that the public — the very people this renewable crusade claims to serve — are the ones footing the bill. Subsidies are not “free money.” They’re forcibly extracted from citizens through taxation and inflation. They distort prices, disincentivize competition, and ultimately result in higher utility bills, less reliable power grids, and energy poverty for millions.

In Texas, California, and even parts of the Midwest, blackouts and brownouts have become common due to over-reliance on intermittent renewables. Storage solutions are still prohibitively expensive, and without fossil fuels as backup, the lights go out. That’s the opposite of energy justice — it's energy roulette.

Conclusion: Free the Market. Free the People.

It’s time to stop pretending solar and wind are disruptive technologies fueled by private risk and reward. They are heavily politicized industries, managed through subsidy, shielded by narrative manipulation, and propped up by NGOs operating as modern-day political commissars.

We must end the subsidies, defund narrative-driven NGOs, and restore neutrality to energy policy. Let consumers choose based on price, reliability, and environmental impact — not based on slogans or virtue signals.

America didn’t become an energy powerhouse by depending on bureaucrats. It became one by betting on entrepreneurs, scientists, and risk-takers. If wind and solar can survive in that arena, so be it. But they should do it without taxpayer crutches, without political cover, and without narrative manipulation.

Until then, they’re not part of a free market — they’re a government dependency program with ruthless PR departments disrupting the people and market they are supposed to serve.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Mission: Impossible collection is now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on unimaginable assignments to save the world through daring stunts and relentless determination in the iconic movie collection.

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK