Op/Ed: The Pipeline Of The Future Is Fuel Agnostic
CO2 is transported in pipelines at pressures that are more than double the pressure of natural gas pipelines. This allows the CO2 to stay in a dense phase above its critical temperature.
Industry experts believe as much as 65,000 miles of carbon dioxide pipeline will be needed for the US to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goals. Today, only about 5,000 miles of carbon dioxide pipeline are operational in the US – the equivalent of 0.2% of the combined natural gas and oil pipelines in the US. Considering other energy transition transport…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.