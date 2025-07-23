More studies are being done every year that shows PPPs are costing taxpayers more than just taxes, its costing them property rights, mineral rights and economic freedoms while a small group is benefitting.

You’ve seen the headlines. “Historic investment.” “Private innovation meets public vision.” “The future of infrastructure.” But beneath the PR gloss and well-rehearsed talking points, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are quietly undermining the foundations of the free market.

What we’re witnessing isn’t innovation—it’s insulation. PPPs have become a convenient way for politically connected firms to bypass competition, secure taxpayer backing, and bleed the risk out of capitalism—while leaving smaller, independent businesses to fight for scraps in a marketplace that’s anything but fair.

A Free Market in Name Only

In theory, PPPs are supposed to bring the best of both worlds: private-sector efficiency and public-sector oversight. In reality, they create a two-tier economy. One for the connected, capitalized, and politically aligned. And another for everyone else—especially small and midsize operators who don’t have the time, legal budget, or lobbyist army to navigate a government-blessed partnership pipeline.

This is what I call rank discrimination—not based on ability or service quality, but on access. Banks and institutions flush with liquidity aren’t betting on entrepreneurs anymore; they’re betting on contracts, credits, and backstops. Firms that can promise federal guarantees or stimulus-backed returns are getting the green light. The rest are left behind.

The result? Capital is no longer being allocated based on performance or potential—it’s being steered by politics.

Outfund. Outlast. Outmaneuver—With Public Dollars

One of the more cynical strategies enabled by PPPs is the "outfund and outlast" model: use public money to run at a loss, undercut the competition, and consolidate market share. It’s a loss leader strategy—except this time, the losses are subsidized by you and me.

In sectors like energy, infrastructure, broadband, and transportation, we’ve seen firms operate for years without turning a profit. That’s by design. Their goal isn’t immediate returns—it’s market elimination. Independent operators, unable to access the same subsidies, break under the pressure. Once the field is cleared, the game flips. Rates go up, service stagnates, and that “partnership” becomes a monopoly in all but name.

In the energy world, I’ve watched this pattern unfold across utility-scale renewables, state-blessed battery storage contracts, and grid modernization initiatives. The firms with the deepest government ties can afford to lose money for a decade. Your average regional energy producer? They’re lucky to last a fiscal year under those conditions.

This isn't market competition—it's government-assisted consolidation.

The Moral Hazard Nobody Wants to Talk About

Let’s call it what it is: PPPs are creating moral hazard on a national scale.

When a firm knows its biggest investor is also its regulator and insurer, discipline disappears. Financial risks are taken not because they make sense, but because they’re protected. Meanwhile, truly entrepreneurial ventures—those that don’t have public money in their back pockets—are left to bear the full weight of regulation, capital expense, and market volatility.

If that sounds like a recipe for stagnation and centralization, it is. And it's happening faster than most realize.

Image from World Bank.

Political Capitalism Is Not Free Market Capitalism

Both major parties are to blame here. The left sees PPPs as a tool for industrial planning and redistribution. The right often spins them as pro-business initiatives or infrastructure shortcuts. But the end result is the same: state-aligned conglomerates picking winners and losers—well before any consumer casts their vote in the open market.

When businesses succeed not because they build a better product, but because they build a better political relationship, we’ve entered what I call political capitalism—and it’s choking the life out of market dynamism.

We’ve traded entrepreneurial competition for bureaucratic compliance. Risk-taking has been replaced by rule-following. And the taxpayer is underwriting all of it.

The Way Back: Transparency, Competition, and Limits

PPPs won’t disappear tomorrow. But we can start demanding boundaries. No exclusive contracts without open bids. No subsidies without sunset clauses. No bank bailouts disguised as “innovation funding.” And perhaps most importantly—no loss-leader strategies underwritten with public money.

If a firm can’t compete without taxpayer support, it shouldn’t be in the market. Period.

Markets work when failure is allowed. When capital flows to value, not influence. When success is earned, not arranged. If we want to restore that kind of marketplace, we need to get serious about where government ends and enterprise begins.

Because make no mistake—what’s being sold to the public as “partnership” is too often a takeover in disguise.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

