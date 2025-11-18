This weekend I took a drive to the “big city” to visit my son. As the miles rolled by—through towns, cities, and villages—I found myself having one of those energized road-trip conversations in my own head. The kind where the scenery keeps changing, but the same thought keeps circling back.

One of the more difficult conversations to have with anyone these days is about energy. Not because the facts aren’t out there, and not because we lack technology or data, but because the two “sides” of the debate are rarely having the same conversation.

Talk oil, gas, or — heavens above — coal? One side is talking about dependable, reliable baseload energy. The other is waving around studies that are more political than scientific. And I say political intentionally — because in all the noise surrounding today’s energy debates, there has never been a single double-blind study on most of the “science” and “research” now used to set national policy.

And that matters. A double-blind study is the gold standard for eliminating bias. It’s a research method where neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the actual treatment and who is receiving a placebo. This prevents expectations — conscious or unconscious — from influencing the results. In medicine, for example, a doctor doesn’t know which patient is receiving the real drug, and the patient doesn’t know either.

And a true double-blind includes something else people often forget: the study is replicated by another independent group following the same protocol, and neither team knows about the other. No cross-talk. No coordination. No comparing notes. Two separate groups running the same test in isolation — and only when both results match do we call the findings credible.

Only after the trial ends are the results “unblinded,” allowing an objective comparison of the two groups. If you were testing an energy bar on athletic performance, both the athletes and the researchers would be kept in the dark about who ate the real bar and who ate a dummy bar until the experiment was over. That’s how you get honest data.

Why is this important? Because it removes the possibility of researchers steering results, intentionally or not. Humans want to confirm their beliefs. We want our preferred technology, our favorite policy, or our pet project to “work.”

A double-blind protocol stops that bias at the door. It creates results you can trust — results that the scientific community trusts and results that the public trusts.

Yet in today’s energy world — from wind estimates to solar impact claims to climate projections — almost none of these studies are double-blind. Instead, they are funded, produced, and written by groups with very clear financial or political stakes in the outcome.

And this is something legacy politicians have known for decades.

Take wind.

What’s right or wrong with wind, you might ask? One group proudly points to megawatts produced while carefully ignoring the billions in subsidies keeping the turbines spinning. The other group points to dead bats and eagles beneath the towers while overlooking the fact that wind energy itself does have legitimate uses.

Yet the most efficient users of wind energy are the Amish. One weekend with a neighbor’s help, and they’ve got water and power for decades.

Solar? Similar story. We’re manufacturing energy shaped like rectangles at such a breakneck pace that we’ve forgotten the foundational science of the Earth, the Sun, the seasons, and the wind.

In other words: we’re arguing about the accessories while ignoring the architecture.

And that brings me to last weekend.

On my drive to the “big city” to visit my son, I started noticing something I can only describe as a quiet red flag. Not one city, not one region — but everywhere a city surpasses 10,000 in population.

Pod buildings in parking lots. “Sustainability districts” springing up next to strip malls. New construction slapped down on hot asphalt with a fresh coat of stucco and a solar-colored logo. The names of the towns don’t matter. What matters is that it’s happening almost everywhere a Sustainability Director, Task Force, or Committee has been hired.

That’s when the road got a little longer and I started asking myself a simple question:

What do these committees actually do?

Because the basic rules of solar design — the kind we’ve known for thousands of years — are not being followed.

South-facing glass?

Shaded overhangs?

Thermal mass in the north?

Buffers between heat-soaked asphalt and building envelopes?

Microclimate design?

Site orientation?

All missing, as far as I can see. So I went online and looked at their similar-looking websites, all using the same ambiguous language from city to city. Lots of focus on marketing and buzzwords — very little on science or the laws of thermal dynamics.

I also noticed these committees, directors, and departments post regularly on social media from conferences, catered NGO galas, and meetings with corporate partners — but not much about the sustainable actions they’re supposedly implementing.

Instead, many of these so-called “sustainable” structures are turned the wrong way, hemmed in by heat-sucking asphalt, and designed more to catch the eye of passing traffic than to capture a single efficient ray of sunlight.

When a building sits flush against a superheated parking lot, that asphalt gets pulled into the energy equation. Suddenly you’re not only heating or cooling the building — you’re also tempering the pavement beside it.

That’s not sustainable. That’s not efficient. That’s not smart.

That’s just development with a green sign out front.

But let’s assume they do have an energy division in place between the store and the parking lot — even though there’s no transparency, no education, and no acknowledgement of what’s actually being done, only what’s being said.

Let’s even assume the asphalt section is lined with heated floors so the building can capture the heat rising from below. Of course, that technology costs extra up front, so not everyone invests in this energy-saving, cost-saving basic approach. In residential homes it’s known as floor heat. In commercial settings, it’s essentially a geothermal loop fed by a boiler.

Back to the cities — and the reality of green savings and energy efficiency.

One city had a Sustainability Department. Another had a department and an entire committee of twenty people on top of it. That’s an incredible amount of resources dedicated to ignoring the basic laws of solar gain, wind patterns, and atmospheric physics.

And where are the universities in all this?

Where are the engineering schools, the architecture departments, the climate labs, the energy researchers? Why aren’t they helping cities get the basics right? Or are the basics just too simple — and therefore not billable?

Because from what I’m seeing on the ground, these Sustainability Directors and Committees aren’t delivering environmental stewardship. They’re delivering business development for a short list of approved vendors and contractors — while nudging the public into predetermined behaviors without explaining the science behind them.

What gets funded seems to matter far more than what actually works. The result is a sustainability movement that often looks green but functions brown.

Instead of teaching communities how energy really behaves — how sunlight moves, how thermal mass stores heat, how wind channels through neighborhoods, how asphalt creates artificial heat islands — we’ve settled into a theater of sustainability. A performance, complete with logos, ribbon cuttings, and news releases.

The tragedy is that real sustainability isn’t complicated.

Real sustainability isn’t political.

Real sustainability isn’t a grant spreadsheet.

Real sustainability is physics.

It’s geometry.

It’s understanding the planet we live on.

Sidebar: A Quick Energy Exercise on Our So-Called Sustainability Leadership

Let’s do a simple, Midwestern, north-of-the-Mason-Dixon ballpark math exercise.

Assume:

A small “pod” retail building, about 1,500 sq. ft.

Typical code-minimum construction in a Chicago / Minneapolis type climate

Heating and cooling are roughly 40% of the building’s total energy use (the rest is lights, plug loads, equipment, etc.).

Option A: big north-facing windows (what you see on a lot of pods now)

Option B: south-facing glass + north thermal mass/earth berm, basic passive-solar layout

From passive-house / passive-solar data, getting the orientation and mass right commonly cuts heating and cooling energy by 30–50% in cold and mixed climates.

For our little pod, that means:

Annual HVAC energy: roughly 36,000 kBtu

A 40% reduction from proper south-glass / north-mass design saves about

14,000 kBtu per year

= ~4,200 kWh of electricity or ~140 therms of gas

In plain language:

A badly oriented pod with north windows instead of north mass can easily waste a third to a half of its heating and cooling energy every year — just because the glass is on the wrong side and the mass is in the wrong place.

And that’s before you even factor in the extra heat radiating off the asphalt sea it’s usually parked on.

Include the 20-year operational savings from a geothermal heating-and-cooling loop, and total savings regularly exceed 50% before any significant mechanical replacements are necessary. I could also get into how glycol multiplies those efficiencies, but I suspect I’ve already tripped enough trigger words for one column.

Until our “sustainability committees” start having those conversations — and until our universities provide independent guidance rather than corporate guidance — we will keep building structures that fight the sun instead of working with it.

We will keep wasting energy we never needed to waste. And we will keep congratulating ourselves for sustainability projects that are anything but.

It’s time to return to the basics.

It’s time to return to the science.

It’s time to stop building solar-blind cities in the name of sustainability.

Because this isn’t about politics.

It isn’t about marketing.

It’s about saving money and energy.

And if that’s the goal, I’d like to know which city wants to be first on my invoice list for doing the job their sustainability committees and departments keep pretending to do. If it’s not the goal, I am confident the sustainable theatre will continue to play out on social media.

Maybe next time I’ll fly to the big city instead — fewer highway miles, fewer parking-lot pods to analyze, and far less time to accidentally solve sustainability on a Saturday morning.

Jason Spiess

