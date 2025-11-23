The Olympic Pipeline remained shut down Saturday evening as BP continued around-the-clock repairs on a leak discovered earlier this month north of Seattle. The outage has triggered emergency measures by Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson amid concerns about jet-fuel availability at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), one of the busiest airports on the West Coast.

The pipeline — a key supply line for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel throughout Washington and Oregon — was originally shut down on November 11 after operators detected a release between Everett and Snohomish. Since then, both parallel lines in the affected segment have remained offline.

Crews Still Searching for Source of Leak

In a weekend update, BP America spokesperson Christina Audisho said response teams have now excavated nearly 200 feet of pipeline in an agricultural area east of Everett.

“The pipeline system remains shut down at this time,” Audisho said. “Crews have safely excavated nearly 200 feet of pipeline but have not yet identified the source of the release. Crews are operating around the clock and will continue overnight operations tonight.”

BP has not provided a timeline for restoring service. The total amount of product released is still under assessment, though BP says no fuel has been observed outside the response site.

Governor Declares Emergency, Expands Fuel Trucking

Earlier in the week, Gov. Ferguson cautioned that SEA Airport operations could be “significantly affected” if pipeline deliveries did not resume by Saturday evening. To guard against shortages, he issued an emergency proclamation easing commercial trucking-hour restrictions to allow more fuel deliveries by road.

The governor’s office said Friday evening that the expanded trucking plan is “working as expected,” and more fuel is now reaching the airport.

Airport & Airlines Stabilize Operations

SEA Airport has implemented a series of operational adjustments, including notifying inbound airlines to arrive with full fuel loads to reduce demand on the airport’s on-site supply.

On Saturday, an SEA spokesperson told KING 5 that the airport remains stable:

“There are no major impacts at the airport at this time. The airlines have done well to manage their fuel.”

Major U.S. carriers say the shutdown has not disrupted flight schedules heading into the Thanksgiving travel period, when nearly 900,000 travelers are expected to pass through SEA.

Federal Scrutiny Intensifies

The incident has brought renewed attention to pipeline oversight and safety. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell has formally demanded answers from BP, requesting details about inspection history, leak-detection systems, and emergency response protocols.

“With so much riding on the reliable transportation of fuel through your system, pipeline safety and operational integrity must be top priorities,” Cantwell wrote to BP CEO Murray Auchincloss.

Cantwell also noted the broader regional dependence on the Olympic Pipeline, which moves petroleum products from the Puget Sound refinery hub down to Oregon terminals.

What’s Ahead

Pipeline repair work continues with no identified leak source yet.

Emergency trucking waivers remain in place to support SEA’s fuel supply.

Airline contingency measures —including tankering extra fuel into Seattle—continue to mitigate risk.

Federal inquiries from Sen. Cantwell and other agencies are expected to follow as investigators work to determine the cause and evaluate system integrity.

For now, SEA Airport remains operational with no major impacts, but the situation remains active. Officials say they will reassess if the shutdown extends further into the holiday travel week.

