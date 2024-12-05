Warren Martin, executive director, Kansas Strong, shares his review of Episode 3: Hell Has A Front Yard, of the new series Landman streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Topics covered in the interview reaction with Warren Martin:

Resetting the Hollywood Storyline involving the cartel, oil companies, government agencies and wealthy oil tycoons.

Regulations in energy

Follow the Supply Chain of Liability seems to be the theme of Episode 3

Stolen Trucks, airplanes and tools in the patch

Green energy speech - will it move the needle or will it be ignored

Alternative Energy and Green Energy and Renewable Energy

Gen Z Entitlement is thick

In the heart of Texas, roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quick in the oil industry; Tommy Norris, a struggling executive, tries to take his company to the top during the fuel boom.

Midland-based Tommy works for a small but lucrative outfit, MTex Oil. The owner, Fort Worth businessman Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and his wife Cami (Demi Moore).

From Sheridan and co-creator Christian Wallace, the series is based on the podcast “Boomtown” and follows the upstairs/downstairs battle for land, oil and fortune in a West Texas boomtown. “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton alongside Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Ali Larter, as well as Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

Paramount Plus is the only way to watch the series. Following the premiere, one new installment will arrive every Sunday through Jan. 12.

Series Schedule

Episodes 1, Landman: AVAILABLE

Episode 2, Dreamers and Losers: AVAILABLE

Episode 3: AVAILABLE

Episode 4: AVAILABLE

Episode 5: Dec. 8

Episode 6: Dec. 15

Episode 7: Dec. 22

Episode 8: Dec. 29

Episode 9: Jan. 5

Episode 10: Jan. 12

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

