Warren Martin, executive director, Kansas Strong, shares his review of Episode 4: A String of Second Chances, of the new series Landman streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

"The Sting of Second Chances" seems to refer to Tommy Norris's decision to rekindle his relationship with ex-wife Angela Russo, who declares her intention to leave her new husband for him. Whatever fans may think of that development, there's also storylines going on for attorney Rebecca Falcone and Tommy's son Cooper. Landman continues to do a fine job of balancing the boardroom with the oil patch, and while it does veer into some sensationalism and outrageous Hollywood-esque storylines, overall the series has become a fantastic talking point for energy education.

Topics covered in the interview reaction with Warren Martin:

The overall theme of the episode as a “slow burn” and “storyline setter”

The reality of the accident on the oil rig

The reality of the deposition

The Lawyer is becoming more interesting with a possible love triangle

The level of sexuality injected into the storyline from a workplace perspective and after hours

The use of a sex worker in the episode to advance a storyline

How pastors and priest would come to male-dominated communities and their impact

What is a green horn and why a green helmet is worn

How politics and politicians have been used and left out of the series thus far

In the heart of Texas, roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quick in the oil industry; Tommy Norris, a struggling executive, tries to take his company to the top during the fuel boom.

Midland-based Tommy works for a small but lucrative outfit, MTex Oil. The owner, Fort Worth businessman Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and his wife Cami (Demi Moore).

From Sheridan and co-creator Christian Wallace, the series is based on the podcast “Boomtown” and follows the upstairs/downstairs battle for land, oil and fortune in a West Texas boomtown.

Paramount Plus is the only way to watch the series. Following the premiere, one new installment will arrive every Sunday through Jan. 12.

Series Schedule

Episodes 1, Landman: AVAILABLE

Episode 2, Dreamers and Losers: AVAILABLE

Episode 3: AVAILABLE

Episode 4: AVAILABLE

Episode 5: AVAILABLE

Episode 6: AVAILABLE

Episode 7: AVAILABLE

Episode 8: Dec. 29

Episode 9: Jan. 5

Episode 10: Jan. 12

Don't Miss An Episode!

Special Discount Link

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Mark Collie, Colm Feore, James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Demi Moore, Mustafa Speaks, Robyn Lively, J.R. Villarreal, Octavio Rodriguez, Gareth Williams, John Patrick Jordan, Alexis Ren

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Dexter®: Original Sin (Dec. 13)

The prequel series Dexter®: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as America’s favorite serial killer. Set in 1991 Miami, the show follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging murderer. When he can no longer ignore his bloodthirsty urges, Dexter realizes he must learn to channel his inner darkness. Guided by his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill those who deserve to be eliminated from society. Dexter must do this without winding up on law enforcement’s radar – a particular challenge once he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.



In addition to Gibson and Slater, this 10-episode drama stars Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, with Patrick Dempsey, and special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar.



And, yes, Dexter® fans: Michael C. Hall, who earned multiple Emmy® nominations as the original Dexter Morgan in Dexter® and Dexter®: New Blood, is back for Dexter®: Original Sin. He’ll provide the voice of Young Dexter's inner monologue.



Dexter®: Original Sin premieres Friday, Dec. 13, on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan only. New episodes will drop weekly.

No matter what your mood, you'll find something to stream on Paramount+. Watch Now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK