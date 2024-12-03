Warren Martin, executive director, Kansas Strong, shares his review of Episode 2: Dreamers and Losers, of the new series Landman streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Topics covered in the interview reaction with Warren Martin:

The shared house and communal living in the oil patch

Blow Out seemed to be the theme of the episode

Hospital scene, using the wrench backwards and other continuity issues from the episode

Father and Son dynamic of oil and gas’ volatility

Juggling home, work and emergencies

Woke Lawyer presents an interesting storyline

Are Oil and Gas industry dinners real dates?

Boss v. Employee emotions during daily issues in oil and gas

In the heart of Texas, roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quick in the oil industry; Tommy Norris, a struggling executive, tries to take his company to the top during the fuel boom.

Midland-based Tommy works for a small but lucrative outfit, MTex Oil. The owner, Fort Worth businessman Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and his wife Cami (Demi Moore).

From Sheridan and co-creator Christian Wallace, the series is based on the podcast “Boomtown” and follows the upstairs/downstairs battle for land, oil and fortune in a West Texas boomtown. “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton alongside Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Ali Larter, as well as Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

Paramount Plus is the only way to watch the series. Following the premiere, one new installment will arrive every Sunday through Jan. 12.

Series Schedule

Episodes 1, Landman: AVAILABLE

Episode 2, Dreamers and Losers: AVAILABLE

Episode 3: AVAILABLE

Episode 4: AVAILABLE

Episode 5: Dec. 8

Episode 6: Dec. 15

Episode 7: Dec. 22

Episode 8: Dec. 29

Episode 9: Jan. 5

Episode 10: Jan. 12

