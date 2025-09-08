In a dramatic showdown at the California Legislature, oil and gas lobbyists are actively opposing safety safeguards in two pending bills aimed at regulating carbon dioxide pipelines—raising serious concerns among consumer advocates and environmental groups about public health and environmental risks.

Lobbyists Block Safety Setbacks

Consumer Watchdog reports that key lobbyists—Virgil Welch of Caliber Strategies and Theo Pahos of Kemper/Pahos—are resisting the inclusion of buffer zones between carbon pipelines and nearby communities in the proposed bills AB 881 and SB 614. These bills, if passed, would lift a 2022 moratorium on carbon pipeline development. No language establishing adequate setback zones has been added to either bill.

Liza Tucker, a senior advocate with Consumer Watchdog, warned that the failure to require such safeguards is reckless. "Should a carbon pipeline rupture near people, it can be a potentially lethal asphyxiant. ... It would be unfathomable … to lift the moratorium without a requirement for a safe setback zone, as well as other safety features, such as an odorant which would make a leak detectable to people.”

Moratorium, Exemptions & Legislative Timing

Both AB 881 and SB 614 are currently awaiting floor votes and must be amended by Tuesday to include the safety provisions—an unlikely prospect as lobbyists intensify their push to exclude protective measures. If enacted, the bills are anticipated to enable up to 25 proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in California.

Virgil Welch has already secured legislative language in AB 881 that exempts companies that began construction on carbon pipelines before July 1, 2025—provided those pipelines are located entirely on property the company owns outright. That loophole could benefit projects like CRC’s Elk Hills pipeline in Kern County, allowing them to bypass new safety requirements.

Public Health Risks Spotlighted by Past Incidents

The stakes of inaction are already evident. In February 2020, a CO₂ pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, spewed dense carbon dioxide that displaced oxygen—hospitalizing dozens and forcing the evacuation of 200 people. Vehicles stalled, and emergency responders were caught unprepared.

As one responder recalled, “It was like something you see in a movie, like a zombie apocalypse.”

That same disaster later inspired the Biden administration to propose safety rules for CO₂ pipelines, though those measures were ultimately scrapped by the incoming Trump administration amid a broader push to reduce regulatory oversight.

Broader Context: CCS Efficacy & Regulatory Weaknesses

Opponents of the bills also argue that CCS technology remains unproven. According to a July 2025 Consumer Watchdog analysis, 76% of flagship CCS initiatives have underperformed or failed entirely—and none have met advertised carbon capture efficiencies, often due to fossil fuel energy requirements, leaks, or use of CO₂ for enhanced oil recovery.

Further undermining confidence in the safety of carbon pipelines, a major CO₂ leak at ExxonMobil’s Sulphur, Louisiana facility in 2024 exposed alarming regulatory gaps. Delayed monitoring and lack of on-site operators prolonged the leak, exposing site neighbors to potential harm.

Nationally, oversight mechanisms are faltering. A 2018 ethane pipeline disaster in Pennsylvania exposed conflicts of interest where private inspectors employed by pipeline firms were permitted to oversee safety—often with inadequate accountability.

Conclusion: A Turning Point for California

The California Legislature is now at a crossroads—mustering the will to demand strong public health protections before lifting the moratorium on carbon pipeline development. Without buffer zones, odorant requirements, and meaningful oversight, residents fear that future CO₂ incidents could mirror the chaos of Satartia—or worse.

Consumers, environmental advocates, and public safety experts are calling on Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris and Senator Henry Stern to reject industry-backed exemptions and ensure these bills protect, rather than endanger, Californians.

